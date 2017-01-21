LOCAL NEWS
Flood talks continue next week in Annapolis, public encouraged to attend
Property owners who own buildings within a high-risk flood zone rely on flood insurance to minimize the costs of disaster recovery from flooding events, but do those property owners understand the costs and benefits of the National Flood Insurance program? If you live in a flood zone, do you know what is covered? Do you […]
Franchot announces the opening of “Tax Filing Season”
Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that Maryland will begin processing personal income tax returns for Tax Year 2016 on January 23, 2017, the same day the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins accepting returns. In an ongoing effort to combat tax fraud, the agency will not immediately process a state tax return if W-2 information is […]
11th Annual SOUPer Bowl scheduled for February 5th
Eleven years ago, members of Heritage Baptist Church opened the doors to the community for a donation only soup & salad lunch, dubbed “SOUPer Bowl,” to raise funds for the Light House Shelter, thinking a tie-in between soup and that day’s NFL playoff game would garner attention and help a struggling community cause. In the […]
Chesapeake Bay Trust announces scholarship and awards winners
The Chesapeake Bay Trust will announced the recipients of its 2017 Annual Awards and Scholarship Program at a ceremony held in the Maryland General Assembly January 12th. During the event, more than 150 environmental leaders joined Maryland legislators to honor six exceptional teachers, students, and individuals for their outstanding contributions to environmental education, watershed restoration, […]
CRIME
Anne Arundel County Police arrest Annapolis and Edgewater men in separate child pornography cases
In separate incidents, Anne Arundel County police have arrested two men and charged each with possession and distribution of child pornography. Annapolis, Daniel Burkhard In October 2016, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated investigations into the distribution of child pornography. During one investigation evidence was developed by detectives that led to a […]
Police make arrest in Odenton murder; offer tips on how to avoid being a victim of random violence
The Anne Arundel County Police have made an arrest in a January 13th homicide in Odenton. The County has seen two murders so far in 2017 and with this arrest, both have been closed. Over the past several days, homicide detectives worked diligently and tirelessly in regards to the murder of Nathan Ford. As the investigation […]
Annapolis heroin dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison
Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that an Annapolis City man, Donovan Jamal Robinson who turns 21 next week, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Stacy McCormack to 10 years in prison without parole for the distribution of heroin in Annapolis. “Drug dealers must go to prison. I will not stop prosecuting those […]
County police make arrest in 2017’s first homicide
This is the update to a homicide on January 2nd in the Epping Forest community just outside of Annapolis. After the murder and before his most recent arrest by Anne Arundel County, the suspect had two run-ins with the Maryland State Police. On January 14th, he was charged with possession of a firearm on a […]
EVENTS
11th Annual SOUPer Bowl scheduled for February 5th
Eleven years ago, members of Heritage Baptist Church opened the doors to the community for a donation only soup & salad lunch, dubbed “SOUPer Bowl,” to raise funds for the Light House Shelter, thinking a tie-in between soup and that day’s NFL playoff game would garner attention and help a struggling community cause. In the […]
Eye On Sports: Community Comes Together To Support Student With MS
Kara Blanchard, a senior at Chesapeake High School in Pasadena, is a good student. She plays multiple sports including lacrosse and basketball and this past December, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Kara had been experiencing numbness in her legs and blurred vision when she went to see doctors. Shortly after the diagnosis, she told […]
Arts Council seeks exhibitors for Spring exhibit
“Maryland Historical Connections ” is the theme and title of the upcoming Winter/Spring exhibit sponsored by the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. The deadline for artists to submit up to three works via the digital portal on the Arts Council website acaac.org for consideration is February 10th. The juried group show is open to […]
Cowboy Mouth at Rams Head On Stage
Cowboy Mouth is set to return to Rams Head On Stage on February 3rd and tickets are still available! More than 25 years into a trailblazing career, Cowboy Mouth continues to fire on all cylinders- with a new album and a new cross-country tour planned for the winter of 2016. Since “Jenny Says” turned them […]
AREA BUSINESSES
Blackwall Hitch helps families in need over holidays
A holiday kick-off celebration at one local restaurant led to a merrier Christmas for Annapolis families in need. Proceeds from the Second Annual Blackwall Bash Merry Motown celebration, held December 3rd at the Blackwall Hitch on Sixth Street, provided Christmas Eve gourmet meals delivered to the doors of ten families identified by the Annapolis Salvation Army. […]
Annapolis’ newest salon, Sadona Salon + Spa, celebrates grand opening on West Street
Sadona Salon + Spa, a new concept in full-service beauty and wellness services, celebrated its official opening at 15 West St. in downtown Annapolis with a gala ribbon cutting and open house on Jan. 4, 2017. The festivities attracted a number of elected officials, including Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides, Maryland House of Delegates Members Herbert […]
Alaska Airlines beefs up BWI service
Alaska Airlines announced today that it would begin new transcontinental service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Portland International Airport. The new seasonal service is scheduled to start on June 6. “2017 is off to a fast start, and we look forward to this added service from Alaska Airlines,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive […]
PODCAST
PODCAST: Crime, heroin, and the battles fought by Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams
Wes Adams is the elected State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County. In that position, he is responsible for prosecuting most of the crime that happens in the County. But his job reaches a lot farther. Heroin, outreach, drug court, and more. Hear why Wes Adams wants to put himself out of business! This week, The […]
PODCAST: Will Annapolis finally have Hispanic representation on City Council?
This week, The Maryland Crabs speak with Marc Rodriguez who is a legislative assistant to Alderman Littmann and is the heir apparent to his seat. Littmann, the owner of KB True Value Hardware will not be seeking another term. The City of Annapolis has an election coming up. Yes, it is an “off” year election […]
PODCAST: The Maryland Crabs rehash 2016 and offer a peek into 2017
It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor. They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think! Next year, there is a LOT more […]
PODCAST: Governor Larry Hogan talks about Trump, 2017, and life in Government House
Larry Hogan is Maryland’s 62nd Governor with some “through the roof” approval ratings. He sat down with The Maryland Crabs, our latest crazy idea, and spilled his guts! We discussed his 2017 plans–BOOST, paid sick leave and the Road Kill Bill. We talked about President-Elect Trump, and what is on his Netflix queue. Spoiler: he has […]
COLUMNS & OPINIONS
Germantown neighborhood takes on Navy Athletic Association and Travis Pastrana in ill-informed letter to Mayor
It seems like Travis Pastrana may not be the target of the Germantown-Homewood Community Association after all. Well, kinda. For the backstory—click here! In a December letter to the Mayor and Aldermen obtained by Eye On Annapolis, Association Chair Robert Waldman (who is also the Vice-Chair of the City’s Planning Commission) lays out the opposition. […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 2
With the holidays upon us, I remember fondly my favorite Christmas as a youth living in our third-floor apartment on Main Street. As I recount in my book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy, it was 1946; I was 13 and gathered with my mom and dad in our living room overlooking Main Street. I […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 1
I’ve had my eye on Annapolis since I was born here in the old Emergency Hospital on Franklin Street on December 16, 1933. That’s why I appreciate Eye On Annapolis giving me the opportunity to write about “Growing Up in America’s Ancient City,” the subtitle of my new book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy. […]
Violence continues in Eastport, local residents ask Mayor, Police Chief, and Aldermen for help
As Annapolis faces the most violent year in recent history, residents of Eastport (primarily) are living on the edge and are asking for the City to do something about the increasing violence in the neighborhood. The following is a copy of a letter sent to Annapolis Mayor, Mike Pantelides; Police Chief, Michael Pristoop; and Aldermen […]
