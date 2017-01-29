LOCAL NEWS
$2 million and still counting from the MD Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge
As press time, the dollars were still being counted (and accepted) for the annual Maryland Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge. More than $2 million has been raised so far and organizers are still counting the money raised during the event and turned in by plungers. More than 2,000 people participated and jumped in the chilly […]
Schuh offers mid-term progress report to constituents
After two years in office, County Executive Steve Schuh today released a brief video updating Anne Arundel County citizens on his administration’s progress with accomplishing his five point plan for making the County the best place to live, work, and start a business in Maryland. “Coming into office, we laid out a bold five point […]
Jump in the Bay, in January? Sure thing for the Maryland Spacial Olympic Polar Bear Plunge
With a Guinness Book of World Records attempt, several thousand braved the chilly waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday, January 28th to raise more than $2 million for Maryland Special Olympics. And of course, Glenn A. Miller Photography was there for Eye On Annapolis. All images ©2017 Glenn A Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis
Free diabetes workshops from Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities
The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities will be offering free Diabetes workshops at Anne Arundel Medical Center beginning February 7, 2017. The “Living Well With Diabetes” workshop is appropriate for participants with Pre-Diabetes, or Type 2 Diabetes. This program teaches participants how to manage their blood sugar levels, count carbohydrates and provides […]
CRIME
Franchot, Frosh announce indictments in tax fraud schemes
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced the filing of four criminal cases against four defendants who allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from the State of Maryland through tax fraud schemes. The cases announced today demonstrate the Attorney General’s and Comptroller’s commitment to identifying and prosecuting perpetrators who […]
2 Lanham men charged with armed robbery of West Marine
Two men from Lanham have been charged with various robbery and drug charges after robbing the Wes Marine ztore located in on Hillsmere Drive in Annapolis. After stealing 7 Helly Hansen jackets, the pair fled in a car down (the dead end) Bay Ridge Road. Police quickly apprehended the pair, but the weapon was not […]
Annapolis Police make speedy arrest in January 23rd homicide
This is an update to a previous story about the January 23rd homicide in the Harbour House community in Eastport. The victim of the homicide has been identified as Byren Cook, 24, of Annapolis. While officers were providing first aid to the victim information was developed that the suspect in the shooting was inside a specific […]
Annapolis Police investigating 2nd homicide of the year
On January 23rd at 8:25 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Officers located an adult male shooting victim in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened in the Harbour […]
EVENTS
Bells will be ringing for St. John’s seniors on February 5th
Every year the bell of St. John’s College’s McDowell Hall rings to mark an important rite of passage for seniors at the third oldest college in the country. St. John’s seniors will be allowed one celebratory peal between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 5, commemorating the completion of the senior essay that is […]
AREA BUSINESSES
Champion’s Reeder named 2016 Realtor of the Year by Bay Area Association of Realtors
Paula Reeder, a realtor with Champion Realty, has been named 2016 Realtor of the Year by the Bay Area Association of Realtors (BAAR). As a result of this award, representing Kent, Queen Anne’s and Caroline counties, Reeder’s name has been submitted to the Maryland Association of Realtors as a contender for statewide Realtor of the […]
Fordham rebrands their brews for 2017
Fordham & Dominion Brewery’s Fordham portfolio will receive an overhaul for the New Year. In addition to a new look, the two flagship beers, Gypsy Lager and Copperhead Amber Ale, will also be joined by four new brews. Crash Zone IPL and Dilated Pupilz are being added to the year round calendar, while 11th Sour […]
Jersey Mike’s Subs to open at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre
Greenberg Gibbons announced today that Jersey Mike’s Subs, a 1,600-square-foot fast casual restaurant, will open at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills, Md., in spring 2017. Jersey Mike’s Subs makes authentic, Northeast-American style submarine sandwiches. They bake their breads daily on premises and only use fresh, lean meats and aged cheeses sliced at the time of […]
Baltimore Coffee & Tea to open at Annapolis Towne Centre
Greenberg Gibbons announced today that Baltimore Coffee & Tea will open a 3,348-square-foot location at Annapolis Towne Centre. It will be located on Towne Centre Boulevard next to Anthropologie. Baltimore Coffee & Tea will serve its own freshly roasted coffee, specialty tea and drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch in its new location. The […]
PODCAST
PODCAST: Brooklyn Park’s Madonna Girl Dale speaks with The Maryland Crabs
WARNING: Some Explicit Content & Language Dale Crites is someone you may not know. Or maybe you just don’t recognize the name. Dale, a gay male, is also known as (at various times) Madonna Girl Dale, Brittney Girl Dale, or Ke$ha Girl Dale and she can typically be found along Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park […]
PODCAST: Crime, heroin, and the battles fought by Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams
Wes Adams is the elected State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County. In that position, he is responsible for prosecuting most of the crime that happens in the County. But his job reaches a lot farther. Heroin, outreach, drug court, and more. Hear why Wes Adams wants to put himself out of business! This week, The […]
PODCAST: Will Annapolis finally have Hispanic representation on City Council?
This week, The Maryland Crabs speak with Marc Rodriguez who is a legislative assistant to Alderman Littmann and is the heir apparent to his seat. Littmann, the owner of KB True Value Hardware will not be seeking another term. The City of Annapolis has an election coming up. Yes, it is an “off” year election […]
PODCAST: The Maryland Crabs rehash 2016 and offer a peek into 2017
It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor. They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think! Next year, there is a LOT more […]
COLUMNS & OPINIONS
Visiting an old friend: Federal House Bar & Grille
When I dine out, I try to frequent different places. Of course, I have my go-to places for my “comfort food” like Caliente, Sin Fronteras, Main & Market (formerly Main Ingredient), and McDonalds (JK); but last night my girlfriend and I visited an old friend–Federal House Bar & Grille. First off…it is winter, and Fed House has […]
Germantown neighborhood takes on Navy Athletic Association and Travis Pastrana in ill-informed letter to Mayor
It seems like Travis Pastrana may not be the target of the Germantown-Homewood Community Association after all. Well, kinda. For the backstory—click here! In a December letter to the Mayor and Aldermen obtained by Eye On Annapolis, Association Chair Robert Waldman (who is also the Vice-Chair of the City’s Planning Commission) lays out the opposition. […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 2
With the holidays upon us, I remember fondly my favorite Christmas as a youth living in our third-floor apartment on Main Street. As I recount in my book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy, it was 1946; I was 13 and gathered with my mom and dad in our living room overlooking Main Street. I […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 1
I’ve had my eye on Annapolis since I was born here in the old Emergency Hospital on Franklin Street on December 16, 1933. That’s why I appreciate Eye On Annapolis giving me the opportunity to write about “Growing Up in America’s Ancient City,” the subtitle of my new book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy. […]
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Hogan, Franchot team up for Taxpayer Protection Act of 2017
Governor Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot have announced their support and plans for the administration to introduce the Taxpayer Protection Act of 2017, legislation that will provide greater protections to Maryland taxpayers from tax fraud and identity theft. The proposed legislation will strengthen the ability of the Office of the Comptroller to prevent tax […]
Students make impact at state council
On January 5th, the Junior Class Acting Ensemble performed at the SCCAN Meeting (State Council of Child Abuse and Neglect) in Annapolis as a result of Governor Hogan’s 2017 Maryland Initiative and Task Force. The Performing and Visual Arts Magnet Program is a part of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Office of Advanced Studies and […]
AACPS takes pass on Broadneck redistricting
The Board of Education today declined to move any options to redistrict Broadneck and Cape St. Claire elementary schools forward to public hearing, ending the process begun by a citizen committee several months ago. The committee had studied options available to alleviate, to the extent possible, overcrowding at Broadneck Elementary School, which is currently over […]
AACC selected for retail credentialing program
The League for Innovation in the Community College has announced a $2.9 million grant to develop a credentialing program for retail workers. Selected community colleges, including Anne Arundel Community College, will receive up to $100,000 to provide services for retail employees. The league will work closely with community colleges from across the country for Brighter […]