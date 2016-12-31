“Beaches
LOCAL NEWS

Hillsmere Elementary School opened its doors to students in 1967, and is gearing up to celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary in 2017! Various celebratory activities are being planned to include an inspirational video, a dedicated anniversary Facebook page, and an open house event on April 28th. Hillsmere is asking former Hornet staff, alumni and friends […]

County Executive Steve Schuh has formed the County Executive’s Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness, a bipartisan effort to examine how government can better serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County. “We are committed to providing the best government we can to the citizens of Anne Arundel County,” said Schuh. “We need a wholesale review […]

Earlier today, the Capital reported that Anne Arundel Medical Center was selected for an open heart surgery program over BWMC. County Executive Steve Schuh today released a statement on the Maryland Health Care Commission’s recommendation that Anne Arundel Medical Center receive approval for an open heart surgery program: “We are grateful that Anne Arundel County is […]

The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation today announced that its 2017 reassessment of more than 750,000 residential and commercial properties marked that group’s largest increase in value since 2008. These properties, also known as “Group 2,” are reassessed by the Department every three years and account for one-third of the more than two million […]

CRIME

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Randal Harper, 47, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced yesterday by Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Wachs to 36 years with 18 years of active incarceration for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and False Imprisonment. Harper was found guilty in November 2016.   “What this woman had to […]

UPDATE 7:59am 12/30/2016 from APD: Johnson was arrested on December 27th by Anne Arundel County Police for a stolen auto and released. Officers responded to Forest Hills Av and Bricin St for a report of a shooting and located a Green Taxi Cab. The 56 year old male driver of the cab had been shot […]

At the request of the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a suspect in a domestic violence situation who shot and wounded a deputy sheriff before being fatally wounded by the injured deputy early this morning. The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy is identified […]

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Garrick Holloway, 29, of Upper Marlboro, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to a Life sentence, with 30 years of active incarceration and 5 years supervised probation for the attempted rape of a woman working in a flower shop on Crain Highway. Holloway […]

EVENTS

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows […]

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) wants to make it easy for visitors and area residents to enjoy the many exciting events and activities that will be taking place in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County throughout 2017. To assist individuals who are making advance plans for business or vacation travel, the AAACCVB has put […]

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides reminds everyone about changes to this year’s 2017 Annapolis New Year Celebration.  “Know Before You Go!” First, you need to know there is a new location for the kid’s New Year’s Eve Events.  The early family- friendly fireworks experience will be relocated to Weems Whalen field this year, located behind Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and Bates Middle […]

AREA BUSINESSES

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), founded as the Gas Light Company of Baltimore in 1816, marked its bicentenary throughout 2016 with both company employees and the residents and customers throughout central Maryland. “As BGE’s 200th anniversary year comes to a close, it has never been more clear to us that the innovations of America’s […]

The Annapolis Boat Shows, a premier events management company that produces four in-water boat shows each year, announces its 2017 power and sail boat show schedule today.  The Bay Bridge Boat Show, featuring more than 300 boats up to 75 feet in length, is an exciting annual springtime in-water powerboat show held in Stevensville, MD […]

Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced his office is accepting nominations for a new award paying tribute to business and nonprofit leaders and organizations that foster innovation in their fields. The “Bright Lights Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will recognize and celebrate innovation in the private and nonprofit sectors that strengthen Maryland’s economy, generate jobs and […]

PODCAST

It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor. They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think! Next year, there is a LOT more […]

Larry Hogan is Maryland’s 62nd Governor with some “through the roof” approval ratings. He sat down with The Maryland Crabs, our latest crazy idea, and spilled his guts! We discussed his 2017 plans–BOOST, paid sick leave and the Road Kill Bill. We talked about President-Elect Trump, and what is on his Netflix queue. Spoiler: he has […]

Michael Busch is the Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates and is one of the longest serving Delegates and has been the Speaker for the past 13 years.  The man knows Maryland! This week The Maryland Crabs (our new-ish podcast) goes on the road and talks to Speaker Busch in the Speaker’s Lounge in […]

The Maryland Crabs, a new local podcast, sat down and spoke with the Annapolis Police Department’s Chief of Police, Michael Pristoop to discuss all things crime in Annapolis. Topics include what to do about HACA, the addition of more cameras, staffing, and the real numbers–which may surprise you. Listen to it right here…. …or head […]

COLUMNS & OPINIONS

With the holidays upon us, I remember fondly my favorite Christmas as a youth living in our third-floor apartment on Main Street. As I recount in my book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy, it was 1946; I was 13 and gathered with my mom and dad in our living room overlooking Main Street. I […]

I’ve had my eye on Annapolis since I was born here in the old Emergency Hospital on Franklin Street on December 16, 1933. That’s why I appreciate Eye On Annapolis giving me the opportunity to write about “Growing Up in America’s Ancient City,” the subtitle of my new book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy. […]

As Annapolis faces the most violent year in recent history, residents of Eastport (primarily) are living on the edge and are asking for the City to do something about the increasing violence in the neighborhood. The following is a copy of a letter sent to Annapolis Mayor, Mike Pantelides; Police Chief, Michael Pristoop; and Aldermen […]

Annapolis is in dire need of new economic expansion. The city has a stagnant job growth rate of 0.71%. Time and time again businesses want to come into our community, but have faced stiff opposition with the idea of “too much growth”. Because of this misplaced opposition and the indirect effect of decreased revenues to […]

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

| December 31, 2016

Hillsmere Elementary School opened its doors to students in 1967, and is gearing up to celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary in 2017! Various celebratory activities are being planned to include an inspirational video, a dedicated anniversary Facebook page, and an open house event on April 28th. Hillsmere is asking former Hornet staff, alumni and friends […]

| December 31, 2016

County Executive Steve Schuh has formed the County Executive’s Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness, a bipartisan effort to examine how government can better serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County. “We are committed to providing the best government we can to the citizens of Anne Arundel County,” said Schuh. “We need a wholesale review […]

| December 31, 2016

Earlier today, the Capital reported that Anne Arundel Medical Center was selected for an open heart surgery program over BWMC. County Executive Steve Schuh today released a statement on the Maryland Health Care Commission’s recommendation that Anne Arundel Medical Center receive approval for an open heart surgery program: “We are grateful that Anne Arundel County is […]

| December 31, 2016

The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation today announced that its 2017 reassessment of more than 750,000 residential and commercial properties marked that group’s largest increase in value since 2008. These properties, also known as “Group 2,” are reassessed by the Department every three years and account for one-third of the more than two million […]

| December 31, 2016

Welcome to the third year of the College Football Playoffs (CFP). This year sees familiar faces in Alabama and Clemson back from last year’s championship game with Washington making its first appearance and Ohio State back for the first time since winning it all two years ago. All four teams have been tested during their […]

| December 30, 2016

It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor. They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think! Next year, there is a LOT more […]

| December 30, 2016

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Randal Harper, 47, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced yesterday by Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Wachs to 36 years with 18 years of active incarceration for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and False Imprisonment. Harper was found guilty in November 2016.   “What this woman had to […]

| December 30, 2016

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), founded as the Gas Light Company of Baltimore in 1816, marked its bicentenary throughout 2016 with both company employees and the residents and customers throughout central Maryland. “As BGE’s 200th anniversary year comes to a close, it has never been more clear to us that the innovations of America’s […]

| December 30, 2016

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.   AARP Anne Arundel County 2016 Tax Return Preparation AARP will […]

| December 29, 2016

UPDATE 7:59am 12/30/2016 from APD: Johnson was arrested on December 27th by Anne Arundel County Police for a stolen auto and released. Officers responded to Forest Hills Av and Bricin St for a report of a shooting and located a Green Taxi Cab. The 56 year old male driver of the cab had been shot […]

| December 29, 2016

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows […]

| December 29, 2016

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) wants to make it easy for visitors and area residents to enjoy the many exciting events and activities that will be taking place in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County throughout 2017. To assist individuals who are making advance plans for business or vacation travel, the AAACCVB has put […]

