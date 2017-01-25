LOCAL NEWS
Hogan appoints Randall Nixon as Small Business Ombudsman
Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Randall K. Nixon as Small Business Ombudsman. Nixon fills the vacancy created by Roger Campos, who recently became Assistant Secretary at the Department of Housing and Community Development. Mr. Nixon has more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and small business owner in Maryland. As […]
Deal struck! Nitro Circus coming to Annapolis in July
Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides, Ward Two Alderman Fred Paone, and United States Naval Academy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk announce that Nitro Circus will be coming to Annapolis in July. “After walking door to door with Travis Pastrana and listening to the community, specifically those most impacted by the event, I can say the response was overwhelmingly in support […]
Baltimore Coffee & Tea to open at Annapolis Towne Centre
Greenberg Gibbons announced today that Baltimore Coffee & Tea will open a 3,348-square-foot location at Annapolis Towne Centre. It will be located on Towne Centre Boulevard next to Anthropologie. Baltimore Coffee & Tea will serve its own freshly roasted coffee, specialty tea and drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch in its new location. The […]
2nd Annual Bay Bridge Paddle April 29th
Water enthusiasts of all ages and expertise are invited to join ABC Events in the 2nd annual Bay Bridge Paddle on April 29th, open to Stand Up Paddleboards, Kayaks, Outriggers, and other paddle craft. Launching from the iconic Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD, there will be something for everyone! Events will include an […]
CRIME
Annapolis Police make speedy arrest in January 23rd homicide
This is an update to a previous story about the January 23rd homicide in the Harbour House community in Eastport. The victim of the homicide has been identified as Byren Cook, 24, of Annapolis. While officers were providing first aid to the victim information was developed that the suspect in the shooting was inside a specific […]
Annapolis Police investigating 2nd homicide of the year
On January 23rd at 8:25 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Officers located an adult male shooting victim in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened in the Harbour […]
Anne Arundel County Police arrest Annapolis and Edgewater men in separate child pornography cases
In separate incidents, Anne Arundel County police have arrested two men and charged each with possession and distribution of child pornography. Annapolis, Daniel Burkhard In October 2016, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated investigations into the distribution of child pornography. During one investigation evidence was developed by detectives that led to a […]
Police make arrest in Odenton murder; offer tips on how to avoid being a victim of random violence
The Anne Arundel County Police have made an arrest in a January 13th homicide in Odenton. The County has seen two murders so far in 2017 and with this arrest, both have been closed. Over the past several days, homicide detectives worked diligently and tirelessly in regards to the murder of Nathan Ford. As the investigation […]
EVENTS
Deal struck! Nitro Circus coming to Annapolis in July
Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides, Ward Two Alderman Fred Paone, and United States Naval Academy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk announce that Nitro Circus will be coming to Annapolis in July. “After walking door to door with Travis Pastrana and listening to the community, specifically those most impacted by the event, I can say the response was overwhelmingly in support […]
2nd Annual Bay Bridge Paddle April 29th
Water enthusiasts of all ages and expertise are invited to join ABC Events in the 2nd annual Bay Bridge Paddle on April 29th, open to Stand Up Paddleboards, Kayaks, Outriggers, and other paddle craft. Launching from the iconic Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD, there will be something for everyone! Events will include an […]
Jing Ying Institute to celebrate “Year of the Rooster”
Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi Celebrates Lunar New Year (Arnold, MD) – The Lunar New Year of the Rooster begins on January 28, and the Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi is kicking off the celebration with a series of free and low-cost workshops. The holiday lasts for […]
City-wide Greenscape planned for April 22nd in Annapolis
Mayor Michael Pantelides and the Annapolis community invite you to help make Maryland’s capital city a beautiful place during 2017 GreenScape on Saturday, April 22. GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages and supports individuals and organizations to plant and maintain native gardens in public areas throughout the city of Annapolis. Volunteers clean up and plant […]
AREA BUSINESSES
Baltimore Coffee & Tea to open at Annapolis Towne Centre
Greenberg Gibbons announced today that Baltimore Coffee & Tea will open a 3,348-square-foot location at Annapolis Towne Centre. It will be located on Towne Centre Boulevard next to Anthropologie. Baltimore Coffee & Tea will serve its own freshly roasted coffee, specialty tea and drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch in its new location. The […]
Tech Councils merge with goal to make region an elite hub for technology and life sciences
Tonight, during the 29th Annual Maryland Policy and Leadership Dinner, the Technology Council of Maryland, Inc. (TCM) and the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council (CRTC) announced a merger of the two organizations, effective immediately. The merger is designed to expand and regionalize Maryland’s technology and life science hubs, while also creating a consistent, unified voice for […]
Jing Ying Institute to celebrate “Year of the Rooster”
Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi Celebrates Lunar New Year (Arnold, MD) – The Lunar New Year of the Rooster begins on January 28, and the Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi is kicking off the celebration with a series of free and low-cost workshops. The holiday lasts for […]
Coming in October, The Anthem will be DC’s newest concert venue
I.M.P., the independent concert promotions and production company that owns the 9:30 Club, reveals today the long-awaited name of its new venue: The Anthem. The $60 million concert venue is part of The Wharf, the Southwest Waterfront development by PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette. Opening its doors for the first time October 12, 2017, and just blocks from the […]
PODCAST
PODCAST: Crime, heroin, and the battles fought by Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams
Wes Adams is the elected State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County. In that position, he is responsible for prosecuting most of the crime that happens in the County. But his job reaches a lot farther. Heroin, outreach, drug court, and more. Hear why Wes Adams wants to put himself out of business! This week, The […]
PODCAST: Will Annapolis finally have Hispanic representation on City Council?
This week, The Maryland Crabs speak with Marc Rodriguez who is a legislative assistant to Alderman Littmann and is the heir apparent to his seat. Littmann, the owner of KB True Value Hardware will not be seeking another term. The City of Annapolis has an election coming up. Yes, it is an “off” year election […]
PODCAST: The Maryland Crabs rehash 2016 and offer a peek into 2017
It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor. They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think! Next year, there is a LOT more […]
PODCAST: Governor Larry Hogan talks about Trump, 2017, and life in Government House
Larry Hogan is Maryland’s 62nd Governor with some “through the roof” approval ratings. He sat down with The Maryland Crabs, our latest crazy idea, and spilled his guts! We discussed his 2017 plans–BOOST, paid sick leave and the Road Kill Bill. We talked about President-Elect Trump, and what is on his Netflix queue. Spoiler: he has […]
COLUMNS & OPINIONS
Visiting an old friend: Federal House Bar & Grille
When I dine out, I try to frequent different places. Of course, I have my go-to places for my “comfort food” like Caliente, Sin Fronteras, Main & Market (formerly Main Ingredient), and McDonalds (JK); but last night my girlfriend and I visited an old friend–Federal House Bar & Grille. First off…it is winter, and Fed House has […]
Germantown neighborhood takes on Navy Athletic Association and Travis Pastrana in ill-informed letter to Mayor
It seems like Travis Pastrana may not be the target of the Germantown-Homewood Community Association after all. Well, kinda. For the backstory—click here! In a December letter to the Mayor and Aldermen obtained by Eye On Annapolis, Association Chair Robert Waldman (who is also the Vice-Chair of the City’s Planning Commission) lays out the opposition. […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 2
With the holidays upon us, I remember fondly my favorite Christmas as a youth living in our third-floor apartment on Main Street. As I recount in my book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy, it was 1946; I was 13 and gathered with my mom and dad in our living room overlooking Main Street. I […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 1
I’ve had my eye on Annapolis since I was born here in the old Emergency Hospital on Franklin Street on December 16, 1933. That’s why I appreciate Eye On Annapolis giving me the opportunity to write about “Growing Up in America’s Ancient City,” the subtitle of my new book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy. […]
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Hogan appoints Randall Nixon as Small Business Ombudsman
Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Randall K. Nixon as Small Business Ombudsman. Nixon fills the vacancy created by Roger Campos, who recently became Assistant Secretary at the Department of Housing and Community Development. Mr. Nixon has more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and small business owner in Maryland. As […]
Deal struck! Nitro Circus coming to Annapolis in July
Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides, Ward Two Alderman Fred Paone, and United States Naval Academy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk announce that Nitro Circus will be coming to Annapolis in July. “After walking door to door with Travis Pastrana and listening to the community, specifically those most impacted by the event, I can say the response was overwhelmingly in support […]
Baltimore Coffee & Tea to open at Annapolis Towne Centre
Greenberg Gibbons announced today that Baltimore Coffee & Tea will open a 3,348-square-foot location at Annapolis Towne Centre. It will be located on Towne Centre Boulevard next to Anthropologie. Baltimore Coffee & Tea will serve its own freshly roasted coffee, specialty tea and drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch in its new location. The […]
2nd Annual Bay Bridge Paddle April 29th
Water enthusiasts of all ages and expertise are invited to join ABC Events in the 2nd annual Bay Bridge Paddle on April 29th, open to Stand Up Paddleboards, Kayaks, Outriggers, and other paddle craft. Launching from the iconic Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD, there will be something for everyone! Events will include an […]
Tech Councils merge with goal to make region an elite hub for technology and life sciences
Tonight, during the 29th Annual Maryland Policy and Leadership Dinner, the Technology Council of Maryland, Inc. (TCM) and the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council (CRTC) announced a merger of the two organizations, effective immediately. The merger is designed to expand and regionalize Maryland’s technology and life science hubs, while also creating a consistent, unified voice for […]
Jing Ying Institute to celebrate “Year of the Rooster”
Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi Celebrates Lunar New Year (Arnold, MD) – The Lunar New Year of the Rooster begins on January 28, and the Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi is kicking off the celebration with a series of free and low-cost workshops. The holiday lasts for […]
Hogan’s 2017 budget released
Following a bipartisan briefing for the fiscal leaders of the Maryland General Assembly, Governor Larry Hogan announced major items in the administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget, which was officially submitted on Wednesday, January 18. The governor’s FY 2018 budget responsibly holds the line on spending without raising taxes, cutting services, or raiding special funds. The […]
Coming in October, The Anthem will be DC’s newest concert venue
I.M.P., the independent concert promotions and production company that owns the 9:30 Club, reveals today the long-awaited name of its new venue: The Anthem. The $60 million concert venue is part of The Wharf, the Southwest Waterfront development by PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette. Opening its doors for the first time October 12, 2017, and just blocks from the […]
City-wide Greenscape planned for April 22nd in Annapolis
Mayor Michael Pantelides and the Annapolis community invite you to help make Maryland’s capital city a beautiful place during 2017 GreenScape on Saturday, April 22. GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages and supports individuals and organizations to plant and maintain native gardens in public areas throughout the city of Annapolis. Volunteers clean up and plant […]
Annapolis Police make speedy arrest in January 23rd homicide
This is an update to a previous story about the January 23rd homicide in the Harbour House community in Eastport. The victim of the homicide has been identified as Byren Cook, 24, of Annapolis. While officers were providing first aid to the victim information was developed that the suspect in the shooting was inside a specific […]
Get out and volunteer
Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below. AFS-USA Helping to bring the people of the world together […]
Battle between Nitro Circus and Germantown-Homewood continues
Despite going door-to-door with the Mayor, Travis Pastrana is still feeling backlash from the Germantown-Homewood neighborhood and their President who wrote an ill-informed letter to the Mayor in December. In their most recent meeting on January 17th, the 10-member Board has authorized President Robert Waldman to negotiate the modifications to the show on behalf of […]