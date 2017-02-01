LOCAL NEWS
AAWDC offers training for the new and emerging workforce
Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) is starting 2017 with a new and exciting initiative for eligible County young adults, ages 18-24 who are currently not in school. F.L.O.W., which stands for First Level of Work, offers career exploration, essential workplace skills training, job readiness assessments and consultation, occupational training and job placement assistance, at […]
Concert of Taste for ASO scheduled for March 12th
The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony (FASO) will hold its annual Concert of Taste on March 12, 2017 at the Francis Scott Key Lobby in Mellon Hall on the campus of St. John’s College, from 6pm to 9pm. Now in its 37th year, the theme for this year is “Music Rocks the Soul” and will […]
Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness gets to work; launches new webpage
The County Executive’s Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness, a bipartisan effort to examine how government can better serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County, has scheduled its inaugural meeting for Thursday February 9th at 4:00 PM in the Chesapeake Room, Second Floor, Heritage Office Complex, 2664 Riva Road, Annapolis. “The Commission on Government Innovation […]
Get off the couch and volunteer, here’s your sign
Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at info@aacvc.org or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below. The AngelWing Project, Inc. The AngelWing Project, Inc. is seeking 10-12 […]
CRIME
Annapolis Police make arrest in Newtowne 20 murder
The following is an update from an earlier story: On January 30th Lawrence Montague, 27, of Annapolis was arrested for the murder of George Forrester that occurred on January 16th in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. Detectives from the Annapolis Police Department worked relentlessly to locate Montague. On January 30th, with the help of […]
Franchot, Frosh announce indictments in tax fraud schemes
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced the filing of four criminal cases against four defendants who allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from the State of Maryland through tax fraud schemes. The cases announced today demonstrate the Attorney General’s and Comptroller’s commitment to identifying and prosecuting perpetrators who […]
2 Lanham men charged with armed robbery of West Marine
Two men from Lanham have been charged with various robbery and drug charges after robbing the Wes Marine ztore located in on Hillsmere Drive in Annapolis. After stealing 7 Helly Hansen jackets, the pair fled in a car down (the dead end) Bay Ridge Road. Police quickly apprehended the pair, but the weapon was not […]
Annapolis Police make speedy arrest in January 23rd homicide
This is an update to a previous story about the January 23rd homicide in the Harbour House community in Eastport. The victim of the homicide has been identified as Byren Cook, 24, of Annapolis. While officers were providing first aid to the victim information was developed that the suspect in the shooting was inside a specific […]
EVENTS
AAWDC offers training for the new and emerging workforce
Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) is starting 2017 with a new and exciting initiative for eligible County young adults, ages 18-24 who are currently not in school. F.L.O.W., which stands for First Level of Work, offers career exploration, essential workplace skills training, job readiness assessments and consultation, occupational training and job placement assistance, at […]
Concert of Taste for ASO scheduled for March 12th
The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony (FASO) will hold its annual Concert of Taste on March 12, 2017 at the Francis Scott Key Lobby in Mellon Hall on the campus of St. John’s College, from 6pm to 9pm. Now in its 37th year, the theme for this year is “Music Rocks the Soul” and will […]
David Crosby, Billy Bob Thornton at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows […]
Fashion for a Cause — June 8th, save the date
Get revved up for the 9th annual Fashion for a Cause, Annapolis’ hottest red carpet fashion event. Porsche of Annapolis will once again host the show amidst at its facilities on Hudson Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017. Get a look at what you’ll be seeing this summer in the city, […]
AREA BUSINESSES
Customer Service Experts promotes five
Customer Service Experts, the leader in providing service culture solutions to the airport industry, recently promoted five team members, positioning CSE for continued success in 2017. Eileen Wirz, Business Development Specialist, is now Manager of the CSE Client Experience Team. Eileen’s responsibilities now include leading and developing the team of Program Managers in building strong client […]
Love is in the air with the Bowie Baysox
The Bowie Baysox have a great way to impress the special baseball fan in your life this February. The team has announced the return of three Valentine’s Day ticket packages that are great for all ages and will help get everyone in the mood for baseball in April. The packages range in price from $12 […]
Champion’s Reeder named 2016 Realtor of the Year by Bay Area Association of Realtors
Paula Reeder, a realtor with Champion Realty, has been named 2016 Realtor of the Year by the Bay Area Association of Realtors (BAAR). As a result of this award, representing Kent, Queen Anne’s and Caroline counties, Reeder’s name has been submitted to the Maryland Association of Realtors as a contender for statewide Realtor of the […]
Fordham rebrands their brews for 2017
Fordham & Dominion Brewery’s Fordham portfolio will receive an overhaul for the New Year. In addition to a new look, the two flagship beers, Gypsy Lager and Copperhead Amber Ale, will also be joined by four new brews. Crash Zone IPL and Dilated Pupilz are being added to the year round calendar, while 11th Sour […]
PODCAST
PODCAST: Brooklyn Park’s Madonna Girl Dale speaks with The Maryland Crabs
WARNING: Some Explicit Content & Language Dale Crites is someone you may not know. Or maybe you just don’t recognize the name. Dale, a gay male, is also known as (at various times) Madonna Girl Dale, Brittney Girl Dale, or Ke$ha Girl Dale and she can typically be found along Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park […]
PODCAST: Crime, heroin, and the battles fought by Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams
Wes Adams is the elected State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County. In that position, he is responsible for prosecuting most of the crime that happens in the County. But his job reaches a lot farther. Heroin, outreach, drug court, and more. Hear why Wes Adams wants to put himself out of business! This week, The […]
PODCAST: Will Annapolis finally have Hispanic representation on City Council?
This week, The Maryland Crabs speak with Marc Rodriguez who is a legislative assistant to Alderman Littmann and is the heir apparent to his seat. Littmann, the owner of KB True Value Hardware will not be seeking another term. The City of Annapolis has an election coming up. Yes, it is an “off” year election […]
PODCAST: The Maryland Crabs rehash 2016 and offer a peek into 2017
It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor. They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think! Next year, there is a LOT more […]
COLUMNS & OPINIONS
Visiting an old friend: Federal House Bar & Grille
When I dine out, I try to frequent different places. Of course, I have my go-to places for my “comfort food” like Caliente, Sin Fronteras, Main & Market (formerly Main Ingredient), and McDonalds (JK); but last night my girlfriend and I visited an old friend–Federal House Bar & Grille. First off…it is winter, and Fed House has […]
Germantown neighborhood takes on Navy Athletic Association and Travis Pastrana in ill-informed letter to Mayor
It seems like Travis Pastrana may not be the target of the Germantown-Homewood Community Association after all. Well, kinda. For the backstory—click here! In a December letter to the Mayor and Aldermen obtained by Eye On Annapolis, Association Chair Robert Waldman (who is also the Vice-Chair of the City’s Planning Commission) lays out the opposition. […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 2
With the holidays upon us, I remember fondly my favorite Christmas as a youth living in our third-floor apartment on Main Street. As I recount in my book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy, it was 1946; I was 13 and gathered with my mom and dad in our living room overlooking Main Street. I […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 1
I’ve had my eye on Annapolis since I was born here in the old Emergency Hospital on Franklin Street on December 16, 1933. That’s why I appreciate Eye On Annapolis giving me the opportunity to write about “Growing Up in America’s Ancient City,” the subtitle of my new book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy. […]
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
AAWDC offers training for the new and emerging workforce
Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) is starting 2017 with a new and exciting initiative for eligible County young adults, ages 18-24 who are currently not in school. F.L.O.W., which stands for First Level of Work, offers career exploration, essential workplace skills training, job readiness assessments and consultation, occupational training and job placement assistance, at […]
Concert of Taste for ASO scheduled for March 12th
The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony (FASO) will hold its annual Concert of Taste on March 12, 2017 at the Francis Scott Key Lobby in Mellon Hall on the campus of St. John’s College, from 6pm to 9pm. Now in its 37th year, the theme for this year is “Music Rocks the Soul” and will […]
David Crosby, Billy Bob Thornton at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows […]
Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness gets to work; launches new webpage
The County Executive’s Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness, a bipartisan effort to examine how government can better serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County, has scheduled its inaugural meeting for Thursday February 9th at 4:00 PM in the Chesapeake Room, Second Floor, Heritage Office Complex, 2664 Riva Road, Annapolis. “The Commission on Government Innovation […]
Get off the couch and volunteer, here’s your sign
Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at info@aacvc.org or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below. The AngelWing Project, Inc. The AngelWing Project, Inc. is seeking 10-12 […]
Fashion for a Cause — June 8th, save the date
Get revved up for the 9th annual Fashion for a Cause, Annapolis’ hottest red carpet fashion event. Porsche of Annapolis will once again host the show amidst at its facilities on Hudson Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017. Get a look at what you’ll be seeing this summer in the city, […]
Annapolis Police make arrest in Newtowne 20 murder
The following is an update from an earlier story: On January 30th Lawrence Montague, 27, of Annapolis was arrested for the murder of George Forrester that occurred on January 16th in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. Detectives from the Annapolis Police Department worked relentlessly to locate Montague. On January 30th, with the help of […]
Customer Service Experts promotes five
Customer Service Experts, the leader in providing service culture solutions to the airport industry, recently promoted five team members, positioning CSE for continued success in 2017. Eileen Wirz, Business Development Specialist, is now Manager of the CSE Client Experience Team. Eileen’s responsibilities now include leading and developing the team of Program Managers in building strong client […]
Hogan introduces ethics reform bills
Standing on the steps of the historic Maryland State House, Governor Larry Hogan unveiled a series of sweeping ethics reform proposals to target conflicts of interest and corruption among state officials, increase transparency and public access to state government, and reform the county liquor board nominating process following a string of fraud and bribery scandals. […]
Love is in the air with the Bowie Baysox
The Bowie Baysox have a great way to impress the special baseball fan in your life this February. The team has announced the return of three Valentine’s Day ticket packages that are great for all ages and will help get everyone in the mood for baseball in April. The packages range in price from $12 […]
$2 million and still counting from the MD Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge
As press time, the dollars were still being counted (and accepted) for the annual Maryland Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge. More than $2 million has been raised so far and organizers are still counting the money raised during the event and turned in by plungers. More than 2,000 people participated and jumped in the chilly […]
Schuh offers mid-term progress report to constituents
After two years in office, County Executive Steve Schuh today released a brief video updating Anne Arundel County citizens on his administration’s progress with accomplishing his five point plan for making the County the best place to live, work, and start a business in Maryland. “Coming into office, we laid out a bold five point […]