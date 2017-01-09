LOCAL NEWS
ABC Events adds Naptown barBAYq to festival lineup including MD Chicken Wing Festival, Bay Bridge Paddle, and MD Seafood Festival
Changes are afoot in the Annapolis area festival scene. In the past, ABC Events has brought such wonderful events such as Annapolis Beer Week, the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, the Bay Bridge Paddle, and the Maryland Seafood Festival. This year, they add the Naptown barBAYq to their list of festivals after purchasing the rights to […]
Police searching for driver following crash that left passenger in Shock-Trauma
On January 8, 2017 at approximately 9:42 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Solomons Island Road near Tarragon Lane in Edgewater. Investigation showed that a Honda was southbound at a very high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate the right-hand curve, began to spin and went off the roadway. […]
Snap To It This Winter! ArtFarm Annapolis registration underway
Winter Teen Art & Photography Class: Jan 19-March 9 (for boys & girls ages 12-15) Alison will be combining her love of Fine Art & Photography to teach kids about the many processes that can be used to create art with their photography. There will be a total of 3-4 outdoor shooting days (weather permitting) where […]
School Board to hold public hearings on budget beginning tomorrow
The Board of Education has scheduled two public hearings and a public workshop on Superintendent George Arlotto’s recommended Fiscal Year 2018 operating and capital budgets. Public hearings will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Old Mill High School, and Thursday, January 12, 2017, in the Board Room at the Parham Building in Annapolis. […]
CRIME
No charges pending in racially charged petition circulated at Arundel High School
On January 6, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department was made aware of a petition containing racially charged, highly offensive language, and anti-African American sentiment that was passed around among a few students at Arundel High School. School administrators quickly identified the student responsible as well as two other students […]
Anne Arundel County Police investigating Annapolis homicide
On January 2, 2017 at approximately 1:44 pm, officers responded to the 1800 block of Kimberwicke Place, Annapolis, Maryland for a call of shots heard in the area. Responding officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s) lying outside of his residence. The officers administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until […]
Brooklyn Park man sentenced to 18 years for attacking wife
Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Randal Harper, 47, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced yesterday by Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Wachs to 36 years with 18 years of active incarceration for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and False Imprisonment. Harper was found guilty in November 2016. “What this woman had to […]
EVENTS
Chesapeake Arts Center has full lineup for 2017
The Chesapeake Arts Center announces its upcoming 2017 performing arts season, featuring theater, dance, inspiring speakers, and music artists. The Chesapeake Arts Center is a 58,000 sq ft. multi-disciplinary art center located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225. Our facility houses a 752-seat Hammonds Lane Theatre, a 120-seat Studio 194 Theatre, gallery space, […]
Marc Broussard returns to Rams Head On Stage on 24th
Marc Broussard will be returning to Rams Head On Stage on Tuesday, January 24th. In 2004, Marc Broussard, then a precocious 22-year-old singer/songwriter, released his major-label debut; he called it Carencro, after the Louisiana town where he was born and raised, and its thematic centerpiece was a hickory-smoked slab of Bayou soul called “Home.” That […]
AREA BUSINESSES
Women Need More Sleep
Sleep is as important for good health as diet and exercise. Yet more than 2 out of 3 women regularly do not get enough sleep. Not sleeping enough can make you more likely to catch a cold, stay sick longer and gain weight. Lack of sleep also increases your risk of getting diabetes and heart disease, suffering […]
Smith resigns as President of Downtown Annapolis Partnership
The Board of Directors of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership (DAP) announced that Mr. Doug Smith has resigned as Board President for personal reasons, effective January 1, 2017. Ms. Melanie Murphy, Board Vice President, has been named the Interim Board President until the official election of the Board President. “The Board is thankful for Doug’s efforts […]
First Chef’s Table Wine Dinner of 2017 at Blackwall Hitch
“A Food Network kind of dinner.” This comment from a recent guest at the Blackwall Hitch’s Chef’s Table Wine dinner highlights the full-on food experience these events offer. Original gourmet creations, the perfect wines and lively conversation make this an evening to remember. Blackwall Hitch Chef Jonathan Seningen and Sommelier Chris Bassett invite you to […]
Dominion Brewing to release long-discontinued Millennium Ale in January
After a long, three year hiatus, Dominion’s Millennium Ale is back! This Barley Wine Style Ale uses the original recipe first brewed in Ashburn, Virginia to commemorate their 1000th batch of beer. This full bodied English/American style barley wine comes in at 10.5%. Millennium is brewed with Pale and Crystal Malts, Perle, Hallertau, Mt. Hood […]
PODCAST
PODCAST: The Maryland Crabs rehash 2016 and offer a peek into 2017
It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor. They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think! Next year, there is a LOT more […]
PODCAST: Governor Larry Hogan talks about Trump, 2017, and life in Government House
Larry Hogan is Maryland’s 62nd Governor with some “through the roof” approval ratings. He sat down with The Maryland Crabs, our latest crazy idea, and spilled his guts! We discussed his 2017 plans–BOOST, paid sick leave and the Road Kill Bill. We talked about President-Elect Trump, and what is on his Netflix queue. Spoiler: he has […]
PODCAST: What’s in store for Maryland with a Trump presidency, Speaker Busch speaks to The Maryland Crabs
Michael Busch is the Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates and is one of the longest serving Delegates and has been the Speaker for the past 13 years. The man knows Maryland! This week The Maryland Crabs (our new-ish podcast) goes on the road and talks to Speaker Busch in the Speaker’s Lounge in […]
PODCAST: Annapolis Police Chief Pristoop talks about what APD is doing to handle Annapolis crime
The Maryland Crabs, a new local podcast, sat down and spoke with the Annapolis Police Department’s Chief of Police, Michael Pristoop to discuss all things crime in Annapolis. Topics include what to do about HACA, the addition of more cameras, staffing, and the real numbers–which may surprise you. Listen to it right here…. …or head […]
COLUMNS & OPINIONS
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 2
With the holidays upon us, I remember fondly my favorite Christmas as a youth living in our third-floor apartment on Main Street. As I recount in my book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy, it was 1946; I was 13 and gathered with my mom and dad in our living room overlooking Main Street. I […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 1
I’ve had my eye on Annapolis since I was born here in the old Emergency Hospital on Franklin Street on December 16, 1933. That’s why I appreciate Eye On Annapolis giving me the opportunity to write about “Growing Up in America’s Ancient City,” the subtitle of my new book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy. […]
Violence continues in Eastport, local residents ask Mayor, Police Chief, and Aldermen for help
As Annapolis faces the most violent year in recent history, residents of Eastport (primarily) are living on the edge and are asking for the City to do something about the increasing violence in the neighborhood. The following is a copy of a letter sent to Annapolis Mayor, Mike Pantelides; Police Chief, Michael Pristoop; and Aldermen […]
OP ED: Responsible development for Annapolis
Annapolis is in dire need of new economic expansion. The city has a stagnant job growth rate of 0.71%. Time and time again businesses want to come into our community, but have faced stiff opposition with the idea of “too much growth”. Because of this misplaced opposition and the indirect effect of decreased revenues to […]
AHS PVA trying to reconnect country with free performance of THE CLOSEST THING WE HAVE TO MAGIC
When it comes to the results of the 2016 Presidential Election, the entire country is split. Whether you voted or didn’t, or whether you were completely behind one candidate or the other, one thing is certain; we just can’t seem to get along. Students in the Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) program at Annapolis High […]
Chesapeake Arts Center has full lineup for 2017
The Chesapeake Arts Center announces its upcoming 2017 performing arts season, featuring theater, dance, inspiring speakers, and music artists. The Chesapeake Arts Center is a 58,000 sq ft. multi-disciplinary art center located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225. Our facility houses a 752-seat Hammonds Lane Theatre, a 120-seat Studio 194 Theatre, gallery space, […]
Littmann, Pfeiffer to introduce non-discriminatory ordinance
UPDATE: An earlier version of this indicated the the Annapolis Fire and Police Departments have endorsed this resolution; in fact, they have not. Aldermen Jared Littmann and Ian Pfeiffer, with the support of CASA and the NAACP, will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. Monday, January 9, announcing the introduction of an ordinance prohibiting […]
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Annapolis on January 16th
Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides reminds residents that on Monday, January 16, the Third Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade will kick off from Amos Garrett Boulevard at noon. Parade officials are still looking for groups or individuals interested in participating in the parade. For more information, please contact Darius A. Stanton at […]
Maryland tourism revenue reaches $17B; visitors top 40 million
Visitors to Maryland spent nearly $17 billion on travel expenses in 2015, up 3.5 percent from the previous year, according to a report released today by the Maryland Office of Tourism Development, an agency of the Maryland Department of Commerce. The report also found that Maryland welcomed 40.5 million visitors in 2015, a six percent […]
