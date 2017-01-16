LOCAL NEWS
TONIGHT: Beyond the Dream Rally
The members of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCM) will be hosting the “Beyond The Dream” Unity Rally in Lawyers Mall in Annapolis today, January 16th 2017, from 6:30p.m. to 7:00p.m. promptly followed by the Annual Wreath Laying ceremony with special guest, Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford. In honor of Martin Luther King, the Black […]
Annapolis Maritime Museum expands Board
The Annapolis Maritime Museum announces the expansion of its Board of Directors with the addition of two new members who are leaders in the Anne Arundel Community. Maj Gen Andrew Davis, USMC (Ret) and Doug Shipley of Maryland Live Casino, were recently voted to serve as Directors on the Board at the Museum’s annual membership meeting. Andrew […]
Ralph Crosby to speak at PRSA meeting
The Central Chesapeake Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) will feature the founder of Crosby Marketing Communications, Ralph Crosby, on Thursday, January 26. His firm is the third largest ad agency in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Crosby will discuss his recently published third book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy—Growing Up […]
City to present free flood insurance seminars for residents and businesses
Property owners who own buildings within a high-risk flood zone rely on flood insurance to minimize the costs of disaster recovery from flooding events, but do those property owners understand the costs and benefits of the National Flood Insurance program? If you live in a flood zone, do you know what is covered? Do you […]
CRIME
Anne Arundel County Police investigating Odenton homicide
On Friday, January 13, 2017 at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Western District responded to the 2200 block of Conquest Way, Odenton, Maryland for an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival officers located an adult male lying in a yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Police and Fire Department personnel rendered aid to […]
Severn man sentenced to 16 years for assault on police officer
Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Antron Trimitrios Bulow, 35, of Severn, pled guilty and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to 16 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation for two counts of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving while impaired by a […]
14-year old black girl charged in racist Twitter threats against AACPS
On January 9, 2017 the Anne Arundel County Police Department was notified by school administrators at Arundel High School of a suspicious Twitter account. This account was created using similar language to a racist petition recovered by administrators at the school on January 6, 2017. The account was created under the name @KoolkidsKlanKkk and contained […]
Racist threats making rounds on Twitter against Annapolis High and AHS students
UPDATE: Per Bob Mosier, AACPS Spokesperson, the school system and the police are aggressively investigating this incident with the assistance of Twitter. They do not believe there is a credible threat, but actions are being taken as if it were credible out of an abundance of caution. Parents, students, faculty, and staff can expect to […]
EVENTS
Kubecca in The Ultimate Music Odyssey
The South County Concert Association presents Kubecca on January 23, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at Southern High School, 4400 Solomons Island Rd., (Rt.#2) in Harwood, MD. This husband and wife duo are extremely talented and dynamic instrumentalist-vocalist. They create a diverse and enjoyable program featuring country, jazz and show tunes. Their instrumentation includes the marimba, […]
The Mavericks to play Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival this year
Chesapeake Bay Events, Inc. is pleased to announce that THE MAVERICKS will be the closer for Saturday, May 20th, 2017. The Mavericks are an eclectic American band, combining country music, Latin, and rockabilly influences. The Mavericks were founded in 1989 in Miami, Florida. Between 1991 and 2003, the band recorded six studio albums. Their highest-peaking American […]
Annapolis pottery exhibit highlights long career
Rick Malmgren’s newest exhibit is about introspection – 40 years of it to be exact. The exhibit, “My Romance with Earth and Fire, Rick Malmgren: A Retrospective,” will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday in Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts’ Chaney Gallery through Saturday, Feb. 25. Malmgren grew […]
AREA BUSINESSES
Women Need More Sleep
Sleep is as important for good health as diet and exercise. Yet more than 2 out of 3 women regularly do not get enough sleep. Not sleeping enough can make you more likely to catch a cold, stay sick longer and gain weight. Lack of sleep also increases your risk of getting diabetes and heart disease, suffering […]
PODCAST
PODCAST: Crime, heroin, and the battles fought by Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams
Wes Adams is the elected State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County. In that position, he is responsible for prosecuting most of the crime that happens in the County. But his job reaches a lot farther. Heroin, outreach, drug court, and more. Hear why Wes Adams wants to put himself out of business! This week, The […]
PODCAST: Will Annapolis finally have Hispanic representation on City Council?
This week, The Maryland Crabs speak with Marc Rodriguez who is a legislative assistant to Alderman Littmann and is the heir apparent to his seat. Littmann, the owner of KB True Value Hardware will not be seeking another term. The City of Annapolis has an election coming up. Yes, it is an “off” year election […]
PODCAST: The Maryland Crabs rehash 2016 and offer a peek into 2017
It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor. They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think! Next year, there is a LOT more […]
PODCAST: Governor Larry Hogan talks about Trump, 2017, and life in Government House
Larry Hogan is Maryland’s 62nd Governor with some “through the roof” approval ratings. He sat down with The Maryland Crabs, our latest crazy idea, and spilled his guts! We discussed his 2017 plans–BOOST, paid sick leave and the Road Kill Bill. We talked about President-Elect Trump, and what is on his Netflix queue. Spoiler: he has […]
COLUMNS & OPINIONS
Germantown neighborhood takes on Navy Athletic Association and Travis Pastrana in ill-informed letter to Mayor
It seems like Travis Pastrana may not be the target of the Germantown-Homewood Community Association after all. Well, kinda. For the backstory—click here! In a December letter to the Mayor and Aldermen obtained by Eye On Annapolis, Association Chair Robert Waldman (who is also the Vice-Chair of the City’s Planning Commission) lays out the opposition. […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 2
With the holidays upon us, I remember fondly my favorite Christmas as a youth living in our third-floor apartment on Main Street. As I recount in my book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy, it was 1946; I was 13 and gathered with my mom and dad in our living room overlooking Main Street. I […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 1
I’ve had my eye on Annapolis since I was born here in the old Emergency Hospital on Franklin Street on December 16, 1933. That’s why I appreciate Eye On Annapolis giving me the opportunity to write about “Growing Up in America’s Ancient City,” the subtitle of my new book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy. […]
Violence continues in Eastport, local residents ask Mayor, Police Chief, and Aldermen for help
As Annapolis faces the most violent year in recent history, residents of Eastport (primarily) are living on the edge and are asking for the City to do something about the increasing violence in the neighborhood. The following is a copy of a letter sent to Annapolis Mayor, Mike Pantelides; Police Chief, Michael Pristoop; and Aldermen […]
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Nominations for ‘Bright Lights Award’ still open
Nominations for the “Bright Lights Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” to be presented by Comptroller Peter Franchot in each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City, will continue to be accepted through January 31. This new award recognizes and celebrates innovation in the private and nonprofit sectors that strengthen Maryland’s economy, generate jobs and tax […]
United Way study suggest 35% of Marylanders struggle to afford the basics
The ALICE® report, released this week by United Ways throughout the state of Maryland, reveals that more than a third of Maryland households—nearly 750,000—can’t afford the state’s high cost of living and don’t earn enough to afford basic necessities. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The earnings of Maryland ALICE individuals […]
Hogan announces Justice For Victims Initiative as 2017 session opens
Governor Larry Hogan has announced the administration’s Justice for Victims Initiative, a series of proposals to help prevent future victims of crime, protect Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens, and stop repeat offenders. Joining the governor for the announcement were leading victims’ rights advocate Roberta Roper; Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis, and Sergeant David Owens, who investigated […]
Arlotto reminds parents of potential change to break for inclement weather
Superintendent George Arlotto today reminded parents of all Anne Arundel County Public Schools students that the semester break for students – now scheduled for January 23, 2017 – could shift if there is inclement weather that forces schools to close on any of the four days preceding the break. The Board-approved calendar calls for four […]