LOCAL NEWS
Rams Head presents Jordan Smith at Maryland Hall
Rams Head Promotions announces Jordan Smith at Maryland Hall for Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday, March 29th. Tickets on sale Wednesday, January 25th at 10am. SHOW DETAILS Wednesday, March 29 Doors: 7pm Show: 8pm $30 – $40 FOR TICKETS: www.ramsheadonstage.com Rams Head On Stage Box Office at 33 West Street, Annapolis, MD (410) 268-4545 […]
Champion Realty adds three new agents to Crofton Office
Champion Realty proudly announces the addition of three new agents: Wesley Johnson and Gary Siegel in the Crofton Office, and Maynold Moreno in the Annapolis office. Each brings a strong background in business, sales and management. Wesley Johnson has over 10 years of experience in real estate and construction in the government sector and now […]
AACPS graduation rates outpace statewide average
Led by the seventh consecutive year of gains among African-American and special education students, Anne Arundel County Public Schools saw a 1.08 percentage point increase in its graduation rate and surpassed the state’s four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2016, according to data released by the Maryland State Department of Education today. The graduation […]
BGE announces 2017 natural gas safety challenge contest
Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) has announced the kickoff of the 2017 “Adventures of Captain MercaptanSM, BGE Natural Gas Safety Hero Challenge.” The annual contest encourages elementary school students in BGE’s service area to illustrate a gas safety message featuring Captain Mercaptan, BGE’s fictional natural gas safety superhero. The contest, now in its fourth year, will […]
CRIME
Anne Arundel County Police arrest second suspect in Odenton homicide
This is an update to a story originally published on January 14 regarding a homicide in Odenton. UPDATE1 Over the past several days, homicide detectives worked diligently and tirelessly in regards to the murder of Nathan Ford. As the investigation continued, several witnesses were interviewed in the following days to garner further information regarding Mr. Ford’s […]
Millersville man charged with sexual abuse of a minor
In October of 2016, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation involving the sexual abuse of a child. A former Severna Park High School student disclosed engaging in a sexual relationship with one of the marching band volunteers. The victim identified the marching band volunteer as Wilbur Jesse Hildebrand, a […]
Annapolis Police make quick arrest in another City shooting
Just after 5:00pm yesterday, Annapolis Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass St in the Eastport Terrace Community of the Eastport Section of Annapolis along with the fire department for an unknown problem. Upon arrival they were flagged down by a citizen who reported that someone had been shot. The victim, Terrance Hicks, […]
Lothian homeowner shoots would-be burglar this morning
On February 2, 2017 at approximately 8:10 a.m., officers responded to the unit block of Mullen Lane in Lothian for a trespassing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject suffering from two gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that the male broke into a residence on Mullen Lane. He was confronted by the homeowner and […]
EVENTS
Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents Our Town
Annapolis Shakespeare Company’s production of Our Town by Thornton Wilder, directed by Sally Boyett and starring Broadway’s Patrick Ryan Sullivan, opened on January 27 at the Annapolis Shakespeare Theatre at 1804 West Street. Performances are Fridays at 8:00p.m., Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00p.m., and Sundays at 3:00p.m. Tickets are $25-45 with discounts for Seniors and […]
Two must-see programs this month at Chesapeake Arts Center
The Chesapeake Arts Center is a hidden gem in Anne Arundel County. While it might be tucked away in Brooklyn Park, it packs a bug punch. Check out these two events coming up on the 10th and later in the month! OUR WORLD presented by the Anne Arundel County School High School PVA Friday, […]
It’s FeBREWary in Maryland
In celebration of Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month in February, Governor Larry Hogan will once again issue a proclamation and offer an official toast on February 3 to kick off FeBREWary. Breweries across Maryland are joining together to host special love-themed events, launch new beers, and offer unique culinary pairings. FeBREWary is held annually as […]
AREA BUSINESSES
10,000 pounds of food collected during the Queen of all Food Drives
Annapolis’ favorite sightseeing boat, Watermark’s Harbor Queen ended her 45th season of cruising with a splash and bearing gifts! Offered by Watermark as a viewing platform for the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, an event on Harbor Queen collected 183 pounds of food and $2,780 for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. According to the […]
AAMC opens new physicians specialty suite
Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) announced the grand opening of its new Specialty Physicians Suite–Annapolis. Located on the fifth floor of the AAMC Belcher Pavilion, the Specialty Physicians Suite will house Anne Arundel Medical Group (AAMG) Cardiology Specialists, AAMG Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, AAMG Neurology Specialists, AAMG Neuropsychology Specialists and AAMG Palliative Medicine Specialists. Mitch […]
Customer Service Experts promotes five
Customer Service Experts, the leader in providing service culture solutions to the airport industry, recently promoted five team members, positioning CSE for continued success in 2017. Eileen Wirz, Business Development Specialist, is now Manager of the CSE Client Experience Team. Eileen’s responsibilities now include leading and developing the team of Program Managers in building strong client […]
PODCAST
PODCAST: Brooklyn Park’s Madonna Girl Dale speaks with The Maryland Crabs
WARNING: Some Explicit Content & Language Dale Crites is someone you may not know. Or maybe you just don’t recognize the name. Dale, a gay male, is also known as (at various times) Madonna Girl Dale, Brittney Girl Dale, or Ke$ha Girl Dale and she can typically be found along Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park […]
PODCAST: Crime, heroin, and the battles fought by Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams
Wes Adams is the elected State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County. In that position, he is responsible for prosecuting most of the crime that happens in the County. But his job reaches a lot farther. Heroin, outreach, drug court, and more. Hear why Wes Adams wants to put himself out of business! This week, The […]
PODCAST: Will Annapolis finally have Hispanic representation on City Council?
This week, The Maryland Crabs speak with Marc Rodriguez who is a legislative assistant to Alderman Littmann and is the heir apparent to his seat. Littmann, the owner of KB True Value Hardware will not be seeking another term. The City of Annapolis has an election coming up. Yes, it is an “off” year election […]
PODCAST: The Maryland Crabs rehash 2016 and offer a peek into 2017
It’s been an exciting 18 weeks for The Maryland Crabs. In September they launched after years of hemming and hawing. And in that time, they opined, formed their conspiracy theories, chatted with police chiefs, legislators, and even the Governor. They solved nothing. But hopefully, they made you think! Next year, there is a LOT more […]
COLUMNS & OPINIONS
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 3
The recent celebration of Martin Luther King Day brought to mind the uproar in Annapolis following his assassination and the impact it had on our area. As I explain in my recently published book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy: Growing up in America’s Ancient City, at the time I was working as an editor […]
Visiting an old friend: Federal House Bar & Grille
When I dine out, I try to frequent different places. Of course, I have my go-to places for my “comfort food” like Caliente, Sin Fronteras, Main & Market (formerly Main Ingredient), and McDonalds (JK); but last night my girlfriend and I visited an old friend–Federal House Bar & Grille. First off…it is winter, and Fed House has […]
Germantown neighborhood takes on Navy Athletic Association and Travis Pastrana in ill-informed letter to Mayor
It seems like Travis Pastrana may not be the target of the Germantown-Homewood Community Association after all. Well, kinda. For the backstory—click here! In a December letter to the Mayor and Aldermen obtained by Eye On Annapolis, Association Chair Robert Waldman (who is also the Vice-Chair of the City’s Planning Commission) lays out the opposition. […]
“Memoirs of a Main Street Boy” an Annapolis reflection, Part 2
With the holidays upon us, I remember fondly my favorite Christmas as a youth living in our third-floor apartment on Main Street. As I recount in my book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy, it was 1946; I was 13 and gathered with my mom and dad in our living room overlooking Main Street. I […]
