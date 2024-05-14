May 14, 2024
Annapolis, US 65 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
High School Teaching Effectiveness in Maryland Annapolis Police Responding to Bomb Threat at State House 56th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to Sandy Point in September MTR and CLC Offers Grieving With Horses Program What You Need to Know About USNA’s 2024 Commissioning Week
Life In The Area

56th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to Sandy Point in September

The Maryland Seafood Festival returns to Annapolis on September 14th and 15th. Once again, you can enjoy the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay in the shadows of the iconic Chesapeake Bay Bridge!

buy tickets

A 56-year tradition, the festival has showcased great seafood, live music, arts and crafts, chef demos, and the crab soup cook-off to thousands of festival attendees.

One of the event’s highlights for the past 30 years, the Crab Soup Cook-off, will be back with our local celebrity judges, a people’s choice contest, and over 20 different soups to taste. The Beer and Oyster tent, always a hit, will include oysters from local fisheries and a great place to maybe take in some NFL action. Chef demonstrations will exhibit how to make scrumptious dishes – including best practices for handling invasive species. 

A portion of the proceeds benefit local charities.

The Maryland Seafood Festival is a family-friendly event that is fun for all ages. You can spend a couple of hours, or the entire day. 

Admission is $15 per person in advance or $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Parking is $10 at the Naval Academy stadium, and there is a free shuttle to the festival. 

For more information about the Maryland Seafood Festival and purchasing tickets or vending opportunities, go to www.mdseafoodfestival.com.

Business Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

MTR and CLC Offers Grieving With Horses Program

 Next Article

Annapolis Police Responding to Bomb Threat at State House

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu