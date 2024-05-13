Daily News Brief | May 13, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake,

Today…

JC Penney is closing at the Annapolis Mall. Atlas Restaurant Group announced two new restaurants at City Dock. Rotary Club of Annapolis donated $80,000 to Charting Careers. The MRE is listed as the #1 micronation in the world! Of course, we have our Canines and Crosstreks with Cricket, who needs a home ASAP. And finally, the Local Business Spotlight with Leadership Anne Arundel

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, May 13th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Boy, the weather was off and on this weekend. The .05K run was a lot of fun, and I saw plenty of moms toting flowers and having a great time on Sunday!

And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up: Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 p.m. every night. I’ll drop a sign-up link right here!

Daily News Recap Newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

JC Penney at the Annapolis Mall is set to be replaced by a variety of new tenants including Hobby Lobby, Grocery Outlet, Onelife Fitness, and two additional stores yet to be announced. The space, previously occupied by JC Penney, has been sold and is being subdivided to accommodate the diverse mix of new businesses. The exact timeline for the closure of JC Penney and the opening of the new establishments remains unclear.

Down at City Dock, the Atlas Restaurant Group announced the introduction of two new dining venues at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. The Italian restaurant Marmo and the Mexican cantina Armada are slated to open in late summer 2025, replacing the former Pusser’s Caribbean Grille. The expansion also includes taking over the hotel’s catering and room service and adding a new banquet area and second-floor deck overlooking Ego Alley.

In philanthropic news, the Rotary Club of Annapolis has recently celebrated a successful fundraising event, the Black Tie & Diamonds Gala, which raised $80,000. The proceeds have been donated to Charting Careers, a local non-profit organization focused on supporting youth in the Annapolis area. And the cool thing is that the Rotary sponsors local non-profits so this contribution is absolutely huge for Charting Careers! This annual event continues to contribute significantly to community causes, with the 2025 event set to benefit Marshall Hope.

Finally, the concept of micronations continues to intrigue and amuse. These small, self-declared entities claim sovereignty, though they are generally unrecognized by global authorities. Dick Franyo, from the Boatyard Bar & Grill, sent me a great article from Listverse listing the top ten micronations in the world, and our very own Maritime Republic of Eastport was number 1. The others, to be honest, I had never heard of- Redonda, Atlantium, Snake Hill, Kugelmugel, Islandia, Naminara, Ladonia, Sealand, and Molossia.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Cricket–a medically challenged senior that needs a home for the rest of her time! Hopefully you have some room in your heart for him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, on the Local Business Spotlight, we spoke with Kris Valerio Shock from Leadership Anne Arundel about the 30th-year celebration and the programs in general. If you missed that, go give it a listen.

Remember. June 22nd is Eastport A Rockin’, and if you go to EastportARockin.com and use the code EOAEAR24 you will save $5 off all general admission tickets. And the General Admission tickets to Bands in the Sand are going fast! So, there’s your warning!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Money Monday Report. And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

