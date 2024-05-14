Daily News Brief | May 14, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

A police chase ends in a crash and a fatality, the Attorney General is investigating. A Mother’s Day crash in Arnold sent two teens to shock trauma, one with life-threatening injuries. It’s primary day in Maryland, so go vote. They blew up the remnants of the Key Bridge that was resting on the container ship Dali–a huge step in recovering. The Herndon Climb is tomorrow if you want to see a spectacle. And it is Ticket Tuesday with three shows to choose from—all courtesy of our buds at Rams Head On Stage. Be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows!

Daily Newsletter Subscription Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2024, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 14th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, I think the Annapolis Police may have blacklisted us! They never responded to our inquiries regarding the three kids who were shot getting off the school bus, and when I followed up asking about the results of Saturday’s gun turn-in event–crickets. I guess I will send an email to the Chief. But not cool, APD, not cool at all. Anyhow, I’ll keep you all up to speed there, but we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

Down in Calvert County, a Calvert County Sheriff’s pursuit ensued following reports of car break-ins. The 25-mile chase ended in Anne Arundel County just before rush hour at Birdsville Road and Solomons Island Road when the vehicle crashed. Unfortunately, a juvenile female died from her injuries. The five others in the car were taken to various regional hospitals, with the driver being in critical condition. The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating this crash and will release more information along with dash and body-worn camera footage shortly.

And on Sunday, just after midnight, a car crash in Arnold injured two 16-year-old males, one critically. A 2009 Toyota Camry crashed on Shore Acres Road after it left the road and struck a tree. Both teenagers were rushed to Baltimore’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Demolition crews used explosives to dismantle the largest remaining piece of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. This effort is part of the ongoing cleanup after the bridge incident in March, which caused significant disruptions in maritime traffic and local businesses. The successful operation is a critical step towards refloating the Dali container ship, which has been stuck in the wreckage. The demolition was described as precise, and further steps are planned to ensure no debris hampers the refloating efforts. This is a giant step toward re-opening the port. Carnival Cruise Lines announced that, on the advice of the port warden, they intend to resume cruises from Baltimore on May 18th. The shipping channels are still expected to be fully re-opened by the end of the month.

Looking to a rainy tomorrow morning (so far), the Naval Academy’s Class of 2027 will do the Herndon Climb starting at 8:00 am. This event marks the end of their plebe year and challenges about 1,000 freshmen to figure out how to replace a “dixie cup” hat with a midshipman’s cover atop a greased 21-foot obelisk. If any of your plebes are listening, check the egos at Bancroft and work with your shipmates for a group success! This is in front of the Chapel and to get on the Yard, you will need a government-issued ID.

And today is primary day in Maryland. If you have not voted yet, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those in line by closing time will be allowed to vote, and same-day registration is available at polling places for those with proof of residency–that means a government-issued ID with a current address and another form–utility bill, lease, mortgage document, etc. A lot is riding on this election and the general in November. We are voting for our US Congressman or woman, our US Senator, two Circuit Court Judges, and the entire school board in Anne Arundel County. And in the grander scheme, we are voting for President as well. Please get out and exercise this right. It is SO important!

Again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. If you are not receiving it, you are missing out. There is a link right here in the show notes for you, and feel free to forward it to friends, family, and colleagues. And remember, it’s free, short, and sweet, and it comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 p.m. without any pesky paywalls like some of those other sources!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have a pair of tickets to see three shows! Ruth Moody of the Wailin’ Jennys on the 21st, Maggie Rose on the 24th, and jazz sax player Kim Waters on the 26th! And speaking of jazz sax, I was so sad to learn that David Sanborn died on Sunday. He was fighting prostate cancer and was actually scheduled to be here at Rams Head this week–a great loss. Anyhow, if you want ’em, just get in touch, and I might pick you! And, of course, you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck.

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening, sharing, and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief: Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So, now. just hang tight because George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. All that’s coming up for you in just a bit. And then go out and vote!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

