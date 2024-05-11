May 11, 2024
Annapolis, US 63 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Rotary Club of Annapolis Presents Charting Careers with $80,000 Navigating The NBA Trade Deadline: Key Moves And Predictions Jim Belushi, Gaelic Storm, Ottmar Liebert, Orianthi! Rams Head On Stage–Be There! Local Business Spotlight: Leadership Anne Arundel City of Annapolis Offers Tips for Commissioning Week
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Leadership Anne Arundel

Leadership Anne Arundel has been around for thirty years, churning out leaders in our community. As the organization celebrates the milestone, it only made sense to sit down with the leader–Kris Valerio Shock.

Many people wonder precisely what Leadership Anne Arundel (or LAA) does. Well, those questions are answered today as we learn about their two programs, the benefits of membership, and all of the ways you can take a peek and see if LAA is in your future. If you desire to make a difference in your community, LAA must be on your radar!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

City of Annapolis Offers Tips for Commissioning Week

 Next Article

Jim Belushi, Gaelic Storm, Ottmar Liebert, Orianthi! Rams Head On Stage–Be There!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu