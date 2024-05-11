Local Business Spotlight: Leadership Anne Arundel

Leadership Anne Arundel has been around for thirty years, churning out leaders in our community. As the organization celebrates the milestone, it only made sense to sit down with the leader–Kris Valerio Shock.

Many people wonder precisely what Leadership Anne Arundel (or LAA) does. Well, those questions are answered today as we learn about their two programs, the benefits of membership, and all of the ways you can take a peek and see if LAA is in your future. If you desire to make a difference in your community, LAA must be on your radar!

