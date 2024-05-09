Daily News Brief | May 9, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

An Annapolis Police Department Facebook posting backfires a little. PLAY Airlines has a fantastic sale along with a contest to win airfare for a year. A European Football Match will be played in Annapolis at the end of July! Save the date for the Boatyard Beach Bash.

It's Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 9th, 2024 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Jeeze, I just looked at my calendar, and it is not looking pretty at all! How did we get to May so fast? Graduations, Commissioning Week, Blue Angels, the .05K Bridge Run, Naptown Music Feast, Londontown in Bloom, Feeding Hope, Memorial Day, and somehow I need to record a few Local Business Spotlights–wish me luck! Anyhow, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Sort of a follow-up to the triple shooting last week, where three middle school students were shot as they exited a school bus. The Annapolis Police Department put up a Facebook post stating that they were going to have increased patrols in the area for a week and there would be a strong police presence to make sure the kids felt safe. The only problem, according to residents of the community, is they did not. They only had a presence the Monday following the shooting and the resident’s frustrations poured out in the comments. They also said that a public event is scheduled for the week of May 13 to help engage and heal the community–but there were no details on when, where, or who.

In travel news, the airline PLAY is offering a unique opportunity with its “Tourist for the Year” giveaway, providing free flights for one year to over 40 destinations in Europe. This promotion, celebrating National Tourist Appreciation Day, also includes a 25% discount on flights to 10 European cities. Entries for the giveaway will be accepted until May 12, with the winner announced on May 16. Enter and check out the cheap flights to Europe at flyplay.com and yes, they fly from BWI and also Dulles!

OK, so we have the Annapolis Blues playing here in Annapolis, and that is wonderful–they are getting ready to start their season. So, Blues and other soccer (or football) fans) will be excited to learn that English Premier League teams Crystal Palace F.C. and Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. are scheduled to play a friendly match at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on July 31. This match marks the first European soccer event at the venue, with additional games planned in Maryland as part of a larger tournament.

Here’s a date for your calendar for an event that always sells out! The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is set to host its 19th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash on September 21st, featuring performances by members of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band. This event promises an evening of exceptional music and entertainment in memory of Jimmy Buffett. Tickets for members go on sale May 20th ..and you really should be a member. And for you commoners, the remaining ones go on sale June 3rd–and I do expect them to sell out in a week!

Podcast stuff- Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we chatted with Kris Valerio Shock about Leadership Anne Arundel, a fine organization that is celebrating 30 years of leadership development in the county! As with all of our spotlights–that drops at noon on Saturday!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email, which goes out at 7 p.m. 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And be sure to let your friends, family, and colleagues know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up, so hang tight!

