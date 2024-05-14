May 14, 2024
Annapolis, US 66 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
MTR and CLC Offers Grieving With Horses Program What You Need to Know About USNA’s 2024 Commissioning Week The Best Way To Kick Off a Finance Career Daily News Brief | May 14, 2024 Attorney General Investigating Police Pursuit Which Ended in Fatal Crash in Harwood
Events

MTR and CLC Offers Grieving With Horses Program

Grieving families can explore their loss with expertly trained horses during Family Day at the Farm. It will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Maryland Therapeutic Riding, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland.

Two teens paint a friendly therapeutic horse at a Chesapeake Life Center workshop held at Maryland Therapeutic Riding in 2022. Photo courtesy of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Horses are incredibly sensitive to human emotions and their emotional intelligence can be a helpful tool in one’s journey through grief. The minimum age for children is 6. No horse experience is needed and all activities are unmounted.

The cost to participate is $20 per family. You can register by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected].

Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

What You Need to Know About USNA’s 2024 Commissioning Week

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu