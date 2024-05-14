MTR and CLC Offers Grieving With Horses Program

Grieving families can explore their loss with expertly trained horses during Family Day at the Farm. It will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Maryland Therapeutic Riding, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland.

Two teens paint a friendly therapeutic horse at a Chesapeake Life Center workshop held at Maryland Therapeutic Riding in 2022. Photo courtesy of Hospice of the Chesapeake.





Horses are incredibly sensitive to human emotions and their emotional intelligence can be a helpful tool in one’s journey through grief. The minimum age for children is 6. No horse experience is needed and all activities are unmounted.

The cost to participate is $20 per family. You can register by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected].

Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

