North County High’s AVID Program Receives National Recognition

North County High School took its place among the nation’s elite today when it was named an AVID National Demonstration School, joining just over 200 other schools across the nation to have earned the honor.

The award is bestowed by the national AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) organization to schools that implement AVID strategies in an exemplary manner. North County was selected through an application process, evidence of a year of coaching for specific goals, screening, and a review that included a validation site visit today.

The school is one of three AVID National Demonstration schools in Maryland and joins Corkran Middle School, recognized in 2016 and revalidated in 2022, among county schools to earn the honor.

“Becoming an AVID National Demonstration School marks a significant milestone for both North County High School and Anne Arundel County Public Schools,” North County Acting Principal Sara Thomas said. “This recognition is a testament to the efforts of our teachers and staff in cultivating a culture of academic rigor, equity, and readiness for college and career, ensuring that all our students have access to success after high school. And we celebrate our students who embrace our school-wide AVID strategies, demonstrating their commitment to learning. I am immensely thankful for our AVID leadership teams for growing our instructional capacity through the AVID framework, and I am proud of North County’s dedication and perseverance throughout this journey.”

AVID is a program that targets students in the academic middle and aims to transform a school’s academic culture to increase the number of students who enroll in four-year colleges and succeed in higher education and postsecondary training. AVID has been implemented in approximately 7500 schools in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), Canada and Australia. It impacts more than 1.5 million students annually in kindergarten through 12th grade and at postsecondary institutions, including approximately 6,300 students at the secondary level in Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

AACPS is the only school system in Maryland with AVID National Demonstration Schools at both the middle school and high school levels.

“Schools recognized as National Demonstration Sites have proven their ability to successfully implement the AVID elective course and take the strategies schoolwide to impact all students,” AVID Chief Executive Officer Thuan Nguyen said. “North County High School was selected as an AVID National Demonstration School because it has implemented the AVID system throughout the school and can serve as a model for new AVID sites.”

As part of the AVID Demonstration Sites Network, sites are expected to develop a model program with schoolwide participation and impact. With AVID’s proven methodologies used throughout subject area classes, performance levels improve for all students. Schools from around the world that are preparing to implement the AVID system will visit demonstration schools like North County High School to observe a highly evolved AVID system.

