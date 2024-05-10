Daily News Brief | May 10, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Guns can be surrendered this weekend in Annapolis. The Annapolis Blues will be live-streamed this season on Monumental Sports! The Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation has created a fascinating interactive map and online experience about Blacks in the Chesapeake Watershed. Eastport A Rockin is coming up and we have a discount code for you! And tickets are on sale for the Annual Rotary Crab Feast. There are plenty of events to check out this weekend!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 10th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms and mom-adjacent people! You all rock! Today, we have a bunch of news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Yesterday, the Annapolis Police Department announced a gun surrender event set for this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm, where residents can hand over firearms. The no-questions-asked initiative, taking place at police headquarters, also includes the surrender of illegal “ghost guns.” Police are asking for all guns to be unloaded, and when you surrender them, do not handle them but allow the officer to take them. This is NOT a buyback program. And if it gets one gun off the street,it will be a success!

Yesterday we told you about the Premier League game at the end of July. And the Annapolis Blues are getting ready to start their season, but if you don’t have tickets, the Blues have teamed up with Monumental Sports Network to broadcast their six home matches during the 2024 National Premier Soccer League season. The games will be available on Monumental’s streaming platform. Man, we’re full of soccer news this week!

A new digital story map created by Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation and Chesapeake Conservancy has been released, highlighting 65 historically Black beaches and sites in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. This initiative aims to preserve African-American heritage and ensure these important stories remain part of the historical narrative. I was poking around it, and it is REALLY well done and informative. We have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net check it out!

Before we get into THIS weekend’s events, here are a pair for your calendar. Eastport a Rockin’, the annual music festival in Eastport celebrates its 27th year on June 22. The event features nearly 40 local and regional bands across four stages, with proceeds supporting various local charities and community organizations. Tickets at EastportARockin.com , but save a few bucks for your first beer with the code EOAEAR24, and that will save you $5 off of every general admission ticket!

And, the Rotary Club of Annapolis is preparing for its 79th Annual Crab Feast on August 2nd at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. This major fundraiser supports local non-profits, continuing a long tradition of community service intertwined with enjoying Maryland’s famous blue crabs. Tickets are on sale now, and you can get them at AnnapolisRotary.org

And now for the events THIS weekend!

– The William Paca Garden Plant Sale offers a unique opportunity to acquire plants grown by volunteers, with early access and discounts for Historic Annapolis members. Head to the Paca Gardens on Saturday or Sunday. A perfect Mother’s Day adventure!

– The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra presents its Masterworks VI concert series, featuring selections from Haydn, Anna Clyne, and Sibelius. This is the final segment of their season and I hear there are a lot of surprises. Friday and Saturday at Maryland Hall at 7:30 pm

– The Naptown Music Fest brings an afternoon of family fun with local bands and food trucks at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds tomorrow starting at 11 am!

– The 0.05K Bridge Run is also happening at the crack o noon on Saturday. Registration opens at 10:00 am in the Long & Foster Parking Lot, and the party continues afterward in O’Leary’s parking lot.

– The Annual Rummage Sale at the Pip Moyer Center invites the community to buy or sell treasures on Saturday from 8:00 am to noon.

– And last but not least, on Saturday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, Annapolis will host The African Diaspora Festival, which celebrates African American, Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Latino, and African cultures with music, crafts, and food at People’s Park on Calvert Street!

There are a lot of choices, and make sure you treat mom right!

Of course, you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. We spoke with Kris Valerio Shock, the CEO, and President of Leadership Anne Arundel, and she does a MUCH better job of explaining the program than my occasional accolades! Do give that a listen when it drops at noon on Saturday!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Cricket, a very special older Yorkie. She’s 16 and has kidney failure, so she is looking for a home for the time she has left. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos and all the information on how you can adopt her and give her the home she deserves!

It's Friday. The weekend is here

