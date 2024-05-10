May 17th– A Day of Service for AACPS

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell announced a “Day of Service” initiative in county schools later this month to provide an opportunity for community members to further explore how they can be involved with and help Anne Arundel County Public Schools students across the county.

As part of the initiative, those who wish to do so can volunteer at a school either at arrival, during lunches, at dismissal, or at an athletics event, Dr. Bedell said.

“Our Day of Service is designed to get families and community members into our buildings and showcase the many opportunities people have to be involved in our schools and interact with our students,” Dr. Bedell said. “Even if you only have an hour to give each month, you can help us become a great school system. Our students need to develop those relationships that exist outside the walls of our school buildings.”

Last winter, Dr. Bedell launched the #BePresent program in which community members can provide a presence in schools. AACPS pays for background checks and trains those who want to be involved in the program.

This year, Dr. Bedell started the Office of Mentoring Services to implement a mentoring program that provides students with regular sessions with adults who are investing their time and talents. School system staff are provided with release time for their regular duties to meet with mentees. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has expressed interest in allowing his staff to do the same.

Those interested in taking part should contact the school at which they wish to volunteer to learn about specific opportunities. More information about the Day of Service and #BePresent Initiative can be found at www.aacps.org/dayofservice.

