May 14, 2024
Local News

Annapolis Police Responding to Bomb Threat at State House

UPDATE: The threat was deemed unfounded and the all-clear was given at about 5:30 PM

A bomb threat has been reported at the Maryland State House. According to the Annapolis Police Department, the threat was called in by an unidentified woman just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, advising she had planted a bomb in the historic structure.

The State House, a significant historical site where the Maryland General Assembly convenes, had concluded its most recent session in April.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told the Baltimore Sun, “We are going to invoke all of the protocols to make sure the buildings are safe. We’ll do everything we can to mitigate the threat to make sure if there is a device, we find it and properly dispose of it to prevent any serious emergency.”

The area around the State House has been cordoned off as the investigation continues, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.

This is the second threat called into the Annapolis Police Department this year. On February 29, 2024, an anonymous man called the Annapolis Police Department advising that he was going to the State House with a gun. This promoted a two-hour lockdown. No suspects have been named in that incident, nor have there been any arrests.

