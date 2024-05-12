May 14, 2024
Four Run Sixth Inning Give Baysox Series Split and a Win

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, came from behind to defeat the Akron RubberDucks by a final of 5-4 from Prince George’s Stadium on Mother’s Day Sunday.

Trailing 4-1 heading into the sixth, Bowie (17-15) rallied for four runs on four hits and one error to take the lead for good. John Rhodes started the rally by singling home Samuel Basallo to cut the Akron lead (21-12) to two. The next batter, Collin Burns, laid down a sacrifice bunt and Akron reliever Erik Sabrowski (L, 0-1) threw the ball into right field while trying to throw out Burns at first, allowing Jud Fabian to score to make it 4-3 RubberDucks.

With two outs in the sixth and two runners on, Ryan Higgins delivered his first Double-A hit with a two-run double off the wall in right-field to put Bowie in front 5-4. Prior to the double, Higgins was hitless in 15 at-bats after earning promotion from High-A Aberdeen on April 30.

Bowie broke its 25 inning scoreless streak on a Fabian sacrifice fly in the third inning. It was the first run plated home by the Baysox since the third inning of Thursday’s game.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham went 4.2 innings, gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits, walked three, and struck out four in a no decision. The Orioles No. 24 prospect owns a 2.61 ERA in four career starts against the RubberDucks.

Right-handed reliever Kyle Virbitsky (W, 3-1) received the win after throwing 1.1 innings of relief. The 25-year-old is tied for the team lead in wins.

In his return from the injured list, right-hander Keagan Gillies spun a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts and righty Dylan Heid (S, 1) collected a six-out save to secure a series split for the Baysox.

The win is Bowie’s 13th at home this season, which leads the Eastern League. The Baysox went 6-5 on the 11-game homestand against Erie and Akron.

The Baysox hit the road on Tuesday for a six-game road trip against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 pm on Tuesday, May 14.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 21 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:05 pm. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

