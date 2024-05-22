May 22, 2024
Police Release Body Camera Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting in Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has released body-worn camera footage from the non-fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 28, 2024, in the 8600 block of Gambier Harbor, Pasadena.

On that day, officers responded to reports of an armed individual in a residence. The subject, a 60-year-old woman, had reportedly shot and killed a cat inside the house. When officers arrived, they instructed the woman to exit the residence. Initially, she complied but then retreated back inside before re-emerging with a handgun. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, the woman raised the firearm toward the officers, prompting them to discharge their weapons. The suspect was critically injured and transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center . A firearm was recovered, and the deceased cat was found inside the residence.

The officers involved—Corporal J. Glossner Jr., Police Officer First Class M. Spates, Officer C. Dixon, and Corporal D. Holquist—have been placed on administrative leave pending the review by the Office of Professional Standards. The suspect remains in critical but stable condition.

The released footage aims to provide transparency regarding the events leading up to the shooting and contains disturbing images and language.

The department continues to investigate the incident and encourages anyone with additional information to contact them at 410-222-4700.

