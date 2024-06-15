June 15, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Registration Now Open for St. John’s College “Year of Classics” Seminar Series

St. John’s College today announced that registration is open for the Year of Classics seminar series. Year of Classics is a nine-month journey online or in-person in Annapolis, Washington and – for the first time – in Santa Fe – with fellow lovers of intellectual inquiry. Together they examine great works inspired by the ideals and curriculum of the St. John’s College program, based on the premise that the “books are the most important teachers.” The seminars, led by faculty, begin with an opening question and move into a respectful, cooperative dialogue among participants. Participants invariably find that discussion with others offers surprising new insights and deepens the reading they did on their own. 

“Year of Classics is an opportunity for anyone to explore the fundamental and perennial questions we ponder daily at St. John’s,” says St. John’s College faculty member Michael Dink, who will be leading the sessions in Washington, DC.  

Past participant Amanda Leath added, “A once a month dose of intellectual discussion, providing a unique opportunity to learn and study with others.” 

Seminars will explore the theme of “Mirth, Merriment and Mockery,” and include readings from such authors as Aristophanes, Chaucer, Molière, Chekhov and Twain. The full reading list is here.

Year of Classics seminars meet monthly from September through May online, at times convenient for those across various time zones, or in person on the St. John’s College Annapolis campus, the college’s Santa Fe campus or at the Cosmos Club in Washington, DC. Tuition ranges from $850 to $1,450 for nine seminars, and generous tuition discounts are available for K-12 educators. For more information and to register, visitsjc.edu/year-classics

In addition to Year of Classics, St. John’s offers a slate of non-degreed seminars that are open to the public. Each July, participants come together online or in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for weeklong seminars at Summer Classics. To learn more or to register for one of the remaining spaces, visit sjc.edu/summer-classics. Later in the year, Winter Classics provides an opportunity for weeklong seminars online. Registration for Winter Classics will open in November 2024. 

Local Business Spotlight: AAA CERT

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

