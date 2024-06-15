June 16, 2024
Crosby Wins 10 Telly Awards for TV and Multimedia Work

 Crosby Marketing Communications has won 10 awards in the 45th annual Telly Awards, which showcases the best work created in television and video. 

Chosen from more than 13,000 entries worldwide, this year’s winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies and production companies around the world. Crosby was honored with:

  • Six awards for the Peace Corps’ “Bold Invitation” TV PSA, “Bold Invitation Anthem” video, and “Serve Boldly with the Peace Corps” multimedia ads. These were developed for a national recruitment campaign that showcases the Peace Corps’ immersive, collaborative approach to international development and its passionate network of Volunteers who serve across the globe.
  • Two awards for “Giving While Living: How Living Donation Served Dan’s Life,” produced for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to encourage people to visit OrganDonor.gov and register to become organ donors.
  • An award for the “Flexible Health Plans for the Way Vermonters Live” TV spot promoting the health coverage offered by BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont.
  • An award for “Biosecurity Bouncer,” an animated video for the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the USDA that educates the pork industry about preventing the spread of the deadly African swine fever.

