Bello Machre Celebrates its 33rd Annual Every Step Counts Walk and Bike Event on June 8th

Every Step Counts will benefit Bello Machre’s mission of providing a lifetime of loving care, guidance, and opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Gather family and friends and come out to join over 350 Marylanders for a fun-filled morning of exercise and community involvement. Every dollar raised directly supports individuals with developmental disabilities, caregivers, and their families.

Participants can register for the event as an individual or as a team and are encouraged to make a pledge to a specific individual or Bello Machre home.

The walk and bike event is one mile and suitable for all ages. Bikers are welcome to do as many as five laps around the course during the event, if they choose. All participants aged 12 years old and under will receive a special Every Step Counts medal. Participants of all ages should stick around for fun after the walk and bike event to enjoy lunch, games, raffles, and a dance party that won’t want to be missed. 

Proceeds will benefit Bello Machre in their mission to provide individuals with developmental disabilities in our community with a lifetime of loving care, opportunity, and guidance.

Register for Every Step Counts today and help Bello Machre reach their fundraising goal of $235,000 and continue to enrich the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities. 

Schedule

  • 9:00am – Registration and Breakfast
  • 9:30am – Walker/Biker Line Up
  • 9:40am – Walk/Bike Starts
  • 10:30am – Lunch, Games and Dance Party!
  • 11:30am – Children’s Raffle
  • 11:45am – Adult Raffle
  • 12:00pm – Closing Remarks

Location:

Anne Arundel Community College  | 101 College Pkwy  | Arnold, MD 21012

