Just before 8:00 PM on Friday, June 14, 2024, thge Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 1600 Block of Meade Village Circle for a shooting.

On arrivaal, they located a single male victim who had been shot.

Units are on the scene of a contact shooting in the 1600 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn. This is an active investigation. One male victim has been located. Further information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/MzSVEnEw8G — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 15, 2024

WIthin the hour, the victim had died and the police were investigating it as a homicide.

This incident is now an active homicide investigation. Preliminary information indicates this appears to be a targeted incident with no threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/SKJOoGYhYI — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 15, 2024

This is the third homicide of 2024 for Anne Arunderl County.

This story will be updated.

