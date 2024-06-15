June 15, 2024
Maryland Expands Pollinator Habitat Efforts

Stop and smell the flowers. Wait. That’s a bad idea in this instance. The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) is expanding its initiative to support pollinators by establishing native meadows and demonstration gardens along state highways and at various offices.

As part of its Pollinator Habitat Plan, SHA has created several new pollinator sites to cultivate native meadows and educational gardens. These gardens, designed to attract beneficial insects and birds, have been installed at the SHA Headquarters in Baltimore City, the Hanover Complex, and District Offices in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, and Prince George’s counties.

New Pollinator Sites

SHA has installed over 6 acres of native meadows along roadsides and medians in Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel, and Howard counties. Key locations include:

  • US 50 westbound, north of MD 213 in Queen Anne’s County
  • MD 3 southbound at the MD 32 interchange in Anne Arundel County
  • I-70 median between St. John’s Lane and Bethany Lane, west of US 29 in Howard County

These sites aim to enhance habitat, food, and mobility networks for Maryland’s diverse pollinator species, including butterflies, bees, beetles, wasps, flies, moths, and birds. Maryland hosts over 400 species of native bees, crucial to the state’s ecosystem.

Importance of Pollinator Habitats

Pollinator species face threats from habitat loss, disease, and insecticide exposure. Creating and managing these habitats is vital for the sustainability of Maryland’s environment.

National Pollinator Week, from June 17-23, 2024, highlights these efforts across the nation.

For more information on SHA projects, visit the Project Portal at roads.maryland.gov or check real-time traffic conditions at md511.maryland.gov.

