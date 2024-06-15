Local Business Spotlight: AAA CERT

I am not a fan of acronyms, but this one I am. Anne Arundel – Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (AAA CERT) is a nonprofit group dedicated to training volunteers to tackle hazards and handle emergencies with confidence. They offer courses and drills teach essential disaster prevention, prep, and response skills, covering everything from fire safety and light search and rescue to team organization, communications, and emergency medical procedures. AAA CERT teams up with the Offices of Emergency Management for Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis to support emergency response and keep our community safe.

They aare in our senior centers, schools, religious institutions offering training so people can learn to help until help arrives.



Bruce Morgenstern is the President os AAA CERT andf our discussion one morning at Panera was wide ranging, just as wide as the net cast by AAA CERT.



Have a listen.

