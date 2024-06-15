June 15, 2024
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Registration Now Open for St. John’s College “Year of Classics” Seminar Series Local Business Spotlight: AAA CERT Maryland Expands Pollinator Habitat Efforts Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Severn Homicide The Realities of No Deposit Free Spin Hunting and Its Worth
Life In The Area

Local Business Spotlight: AAA CERT

I am not a fan of acronyms, but this one I am. Anne Arundel – Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (AAA CERT) is a nonprofit group dedicated to training volunteers to tackle hazards and handle emergencies with confidence. They offer courses and drills teach essential disaster prevention, prep, and response skills, covering everything from fire safety and light search and rescue to team organization, communications, and emergency medical procedures. AAA CERT teams up with the Offices of Emergency Management for Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis to support emergency response and keep our community safe.

They aare in our senior centers, schools, religious institutions offering training so people can learn to help until help arrives.

Bruce Morgenstern is the President os AAA CERT andf our discussion one morning at Panera was wide ranging, just as wide as the net cast by AAA CERT.

Have a listen.

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Maryland Expands Pollinator Habitat Efforts

 Next Article

Registration Now Open for St. John’s College “Year of Classics” Seminar Series

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu