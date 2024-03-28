Pasadena Woman Critically Injured in Armed Standoff With Police

On March 28, 2024, Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to a residence in the 8600 block of Gambier Harbor in Pasadena following reports of an armed, suicidal individual. The incident, which occurred around 1:35 p.m., escalated when officers found that the subject, a 61-year-old woman, had allegedly shot and killed a cat inside the house.

Upon arrival, the police attempted to engage with the woman, instructing her to exit the residence. Initially complying, the woman subsequently retreated into the home before re-emerging armed with a handgun. Despite repeated commands to put the weapon down, the suspect reportedly raised her weapon towards the officers. In response, fearing for their safety, the officers discharged their firearms, critically injuring the suspect.

The woman was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in critical condition.

A firearm was retrieved from the scene, and the deceased cat was also found within the residence.

As standard procedure, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

If anyone might have any further information about this incident, please contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

