Commission raising funds for second printing of “Art in the City of Annapolis”

According to Mayor Ellen Moyer, former Chair of the Art in Public Places Commission (AIPPC) of the City of Annapolis, and Editor of “Art In The City of Annapolis, ” AIPPC plans to publish an updated edition of their Heritage Area Award Winning Publication ” Art in the City of Annapolis” as soon as printing costs are raised.

“What makes this new edition so exciting is the inclusion of the work of the many contemporary artists whose creations have been popping up all over the city.” Ms. Moyer says.

“From Inner West Street out to Westgate Circle, and the Design District, over to West Annapolis, back down to City Dock and over the bridge to Eastport, the work of artists like Jeff Huntington, Sally Wern Comport, Cindy Fletcher, Charles Lawrence, and many others have been creating a dynamic buzz over the town.”

“What makes this new group of artists so unique is their efforts to involve the youth of Annapolis in the creation of many of these new works. This desire to involve the community represents Annapolis at its very best.” Ms. Moyer says.

Still included in the book are works of art found at the United States Naval Academy, the State House, St John’s College, St. Anne’s Church, St. Mary’s Church, our Historic Homes, and those works and places representing the history and contributions of the Black community whose roots date back to the very beginning of Annapolis.

According to Cynthia Krewson, AIPPC’s current Chair, the City of Annapolis has provided money for the production and design work. Art in Public Places Commission just needs to raise funds for the printing costs. “We are very excited about the opportunity to showcase the art of Annapolis from colonial times to the present. I think everyone will be impressed by the sheer volume of art that our city contains.”

To handle the fundraising effort, AIPPC Has established an account with the Annapolis Community Foundation and asked exhibit coordinator, Arlene Kaye Berlin, to handle the fund raising effort.

Those interested in being listed as individual or corporate Sponsors should contact Ms. Berlin at [email protected].

Donors can also send contributions to ACF/Friends,Post Office Box 5736, Annapolis, Maryland 21403, attention Arlene Kaye Berlin. Checks to be made out to ACF/Friends.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB