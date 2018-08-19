Annapolis Boat Club opens second location in Pasadena

Annapolis Boat Club has announced its second and newest location at Atlantic Resort Marina, located at 2010 Knollview Avenue, Pasadena, MD 21122!

The Club boasts a brand new fleet for 2018 with a straightforward concept: “join the club and use our boats…the ENTIRE fleet!” The first batch of new boats; from 21 to 24 feet, includes award-winning NauticStar Center Console fishing boats and deck boats, all equipped with four stroke Yamaha outboard engines. Annapolis Boat Club brings the fun of boating to avid enthusiasts without the inconveniences and expenses of maintenance, cleaning, mooring, and insurance. Pasadena members can also access their Annapolis location, Port Annapolis Marina, located at 7074 Bembe Beach Road, Annapolis, MD 21403.

As a member, you have access to their boats and amenities at Atlantic Resort Marina and Port Annapolis Marina. You can fish on the Chesapeake Bay one day, and cruise over to Rock Hall the next.

ABC expects to grow the fleet during the season as more people realize the value and convenience of the Annapolis Boat Club. An Annapolis Boat Club membership will have you out on the water for the whole season. Not only will it make weekday and weekend adventures come to life, but you will create family memories that last a lifetime!

The club will be hosting a number of open house events in August and September. For more information, contact General Manager, Dan Somerville, at (443) 261-0741 or visit the Annapolis Boat Club website at: www.annapolisboatclub.com .

