May 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
John Potvin Honored for Leadership in Preserving Maryland’s Historic Thomas Shoal Point Lighthouse Anne Arundel County to Provide Free Chromebooks in Effort to Close Digital Gap An Introduction to Crypto Gambling Teen Bicyclist Critically Injured in Severna Park Crash Police Investigating Stabbing at Annapolis Nightclub
Local News

John Potvin Honored for Leadership in Preserving Maryland’s Historic Thomas Shoal Point Lighthouse

The Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) will honor John Potvin with the “Outstanding Individual Leadership at the Local Level” award during this year’s Preservation Month celebrations in May 2024. Potvin is recognized for his dedication to preserving the Thomas Shoal Point Lighthouse in Anne Arundel County. His efforts have involved organizing hundreds of volunteers to restore this 19th-century National Historic Landmark, ensuring its survival for future generations.

As a Certified Chesapeake Storyteller with the Maryland Office of Tourism, Potvin has been pivotal in promoting the heritage of the Chesapeake Bay while managing the lighthouse. Under his leadership, the lighthouse now boasts a new steel structure and a fully restored interior, continuing to serve as a beacon in the bay.

The award ceremony is part of the 49th annual Maryland Preservation Awards, where MHT acknowledges significant contributions to the field of preservation. The event will be live-streamed on MHT’s social media platforms from May 2 through early June. For more details on the event schedule, visit tiny.cc/MHT-Events .

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Anne Arundel County to Provide Free Chromebooks in Effort to Close Digital Gap

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu