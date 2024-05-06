John Potvin Honored for Leadership in Preserving Maryland’s Historic Thomas Shoal Point Lighthouse

The Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) will honor John Potvin with the “Outstanding Individual Leadership at the Local Level” award during this year’s Preservation Month celebrations in May 2024. Potvin is recognized for his dedication to preserving the Thomas Shoal Point Lighthouse in Anne Arundel County. His efforts have involved organizing hundreds of volunteers to restore this 19th-century National Historic Landmark, ensuring its survival for future generations.

As a Certified Chesapeake Storyteller with the Maryland Office of Tourism, Potvin has been pivotal in promoting the heritage of the Chesapeake Bay while managing the lighthouse. Under his leadership, the lighthouse now boasts a new steel structure and a fully restored interior, continuing to serve as a beacon in the bay.

The award ceremony is part of the 49th annual Maryland Preservation Awards, where MHT acknowledges significant contributions to the field of preservation. The event will be live-streamed on MHT’s social media platforms from May 2 through early June. For more details on the event schedule, visit tiny.cc/MHT-Events .

