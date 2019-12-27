Anne Arundel County Police and FBI involved in Linthicum shooting (Developing)

Details are vague at this point, but the Anne Arundel County Police Department sent out a tweet the evening of December 27th about a shooting in Linthicum Heights that involved a police officer and an FBI agent. They said that neither were hurt.

Content Continues Below

Officer and FBI involved shooting Gloria Drive in Linthicum Heights. No officer or Agent injuries. Further information will post as it presents. Media staging Exxon @ West Nursery Road and Progress Drive. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) December 27, 2019

At 2:45pm this afternoon, police responded to the address in question regarding a barricade situation where a suicidal male was in the basement of the home after a family dispute.

At 5:03pm another alert was sent out advising that shots had been fired and the “perpetrator” was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is a very fluid and active story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB