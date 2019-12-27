“Herrmann
Anne Arundel County Police and FBI involved in Linthicum shooting (Developing)

| December 27, 2019, 05:57 PM

Details are vague at this point, but the Anne Arundel County Police Department sent out a tweet the evening of December 27th about a shooting in Linthicum Heights that involved a police officer and an FBI agent. They said that neither were hurt.

At 2:45pm this afternoon, police responded to the address in question regarding a barricade situation where a suicidal male was in the basement of the home after a family dispute.

At 5:03pm another alert was sent out advising that shots had been fired and the “perpetrator” was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is a very fluid and active story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

