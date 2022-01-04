January 4, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Snow, Snow, Snow. Attempted Robbery. COVID Editorial.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today..The first snowfall of the year brought the Anne Arundel County Region between nine and 12 inches of snow. There was an attempted stabbing outside of a Home Depot with police still searching for the suspect. And another COVID editorial from Herb McMillan.

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 4th 2022 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Bet you thought you heard the last of me. Someone went to a wedding in Nebraska in the winter and managed to avoid a snow storm. But was thwarted by Maryland weather. Go figure. So here we are. OK, news..lets get into it–shall we? Anne Arundel County Public Schools has announced the schools will be closing January 4th for the second day this week. George mentioned another smite on Friday so you’ll want to make sure you listen to him. The first snowfall of the year came only a few days into the New Year. As you guys know, I am sitting in New York City with a whopping zero inches of snow. But the Anne Arundel County region saw between nine and 12 inches of snowfall. Around 12,230 residences were without power in Anne Arundel County on Monday afternoon, mostly in Annapolis and Edgewater. Maryland State Police said as of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, the agency responded to 132 collisions, 157 disabled or unattended vehicles, and answered 515 calls for service. The roads are icy and dangerous, so please try to avoid them if you can. With the projected ice and cold temps,has announced the schools will be closing January 4th for the second day this week. George mentioned another smite on Friday so you’ll want to make sure you listen to him. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an attempted robbery and stabbing that had occurred at the Home Depot located at 55 Forest Plaza in Annapolis. The adult male victim was exiting the store when he was approached from behind by a male suspect. The suspect cut the male and demanded cash. The victim was able to fight off the suspect who fled without any property from the victim. The suspect is described as a black male, 6’ 02”, 20-30 years old, wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt and black and yellow knit hat. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. A man was slightly injured when he was stabbed outside of a Home Depot hardware store in Annapolis on December 30th. On December 30, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pmofficers responded for an attempted robbery and stabbing that had occurred at the Home Depot located at 55 Forest Plaza in Annapolis. The adult male victim was exiting the store when he was approached from behind by a male suspect. The suspect cut the male and demanded cash. The victim was able to fight off the suspect who fled without any property from the victim. The suspect is described as a black male, 6’ 02”, 20-30 years old, wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt and black and yellow knit hat. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. Herb McMillan is back with a COVID editorial at EyeOnAnnapolis.net – make sure to check it out! Podcast news. We need to get some more local businesses to spotlight on the Local Business Spotlight. So if you know of a locally owned business. Let us know! They are free. Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake! OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief–, theTeam of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake! So now, hopefully John will be back tomorrow. So hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in a few seconds.

