May 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
John Potvin Honored for Leadership in Preserving Maryland’s Historic Thomas Shoal Point Lighthouse Anne Arundel County to Provide Free Chromebooks in Effort to Close Digital Gap An Introduction to Crypto Gambling Teen Bicyclist Critically Injured in Severna Park Crash Police Investigating Stabbing at Annapolis Nightclub
Life In The Area

Anne Arundel County to Provide Free Chromebooks in Effort to Close Digital Gap

In an effort to bridge the digital divide, Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) is hosting a Chromebook giveaway event on Thursday, May 16, from 1 to 4 PM at the West Street branch in Annapolis. This event is part of the Maryland Connected Devices initiative, which aims to increase digital access through state and county grants.

Eligible residents of Anne Arundel County can receive a free Chromebook to help meet their technological needs. To qualify, individuals must be 18 or older, live in Anne Arundel County, and belong to a low-income household. Eligibility is determined by an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, enrollment in the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program, or participation in various government assistance programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, or the Pell Grant.

Participants are advised to bring proof of identification, such as a driver’s license or student ID, proof of Anne Arundel County residency, like a rental lease or tax bill, and documentation from a qualifying program. While registration for the event is recommended to ensure a spot, walk-ins will also be welcomed based on the availability of devices.

This initiative not only provides essential technology to those in need but also supports the community’s ongoing efforts to ensure all residents have the necessary tools for digital connectivity.

Daily News Brief Education Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

An Introduction to Crypto Gambling

 Next Article

John Potvin Honored for Leadership in Preserving Maryland’s Historic Thomas Shoal Point Lighthouse

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu