Anne Arundel County to Provide Free Chromebooks in Effort to Close Digital Gap

In an effort to bridge the digital divide, Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) is hosting a Chromebook giveaway event on Thursday, May 16, from 1 to 4 PM at the West Street branch in Annapolis. This event is part of the Maryland Connected Devices initiative, which aims to increase digital access through state and county grants.

Eligible residents of Anne Arundel County can receive a free Chromebook to help meet their technological needs. To qualify, individuals must be 18 or older, live in Anne Arundel County, and belong to a low-income household. Eligibility is determined by an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, enrollment in the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program, or participation in various government assistance programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, or the Pell Grant.

Participants are advised to bring proof of identification, such as a driver’s license or student ID, proof of Anne Arundel County residency, like a rental lease or tax bill, and documentation from a qualifying program. While registration for the event is recommended to ensure a spot, walk-ins will also be welcomed based on the availability of devices.

This initiative not only provides essential technology to those in need but also supports the community’s ongoing efforts to ensure all residents have the necessary tools for digital connectivity.

