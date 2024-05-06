Teen Bicyclist Critically Injured in Severna Park Crash

A serious collision occurred on the evening of May 5, 2024, in Severna Park, involving a 13-year-old bicyclist and a car, which resulted in critical injuries for the bicyclist. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident took place around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jumpers Hole Road and Sylvan Avenue.

The crash involved a 2013 Honda Accord, driven by a 32-year-old male from Severna Park, who was heading northbound when the 13-year-old bicyclist from Millersville crossed the road eastbound and was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the Honda was unharmed in the incident.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department transported the injured teen to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

