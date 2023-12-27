Ignite Annapolis Returning to Maryland Hall in the Fall of 2024

Ignite Annapolis is back.

After a COVID hiatus and a return in 2022, Maryland Hall will now assume the new role as the lead organizer for the upcoming Ignite Annapolis event.

This collaboration continues Maryland Hall’s journey of enriching the community through diverse artistic and cultural experiences.

Ignite Annapolis is coming back in the Fall of 2024! The event will be produced in partnership with Annapolis-based

non-profit Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. We are so excited to be supporting this thought-provoking event.

Ignite is all about fast and fun presentations. Speakers must build their presentations with 20 slides, each shown for

15 seconds, giving each speaker 5 minutes of fame. Speakers will be recruited in the Spring, so be ready to take the

stage at Maryland Hall! -Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Ignite Annapolis is renowned for its engaging and dynamic format, featuring concise and dynamic presentations from various speakers. Each participant shares their unique ideas in a rapid five-minute talk, making the event a beacon for innovation and inspiration.

As Co-founder and former lead organizer for Ignite Annapolis, I am so delighted that the beloved community event

has found a home at Maryland Hall. It is exciting to pass the lead organizer baton to the Maryland Hall team, and I

can’t wait to see who will take the stage next.

Kris Valerio Shock, President & CEO, Leadership Anne Arundel

