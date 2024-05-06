Police Investigating Stabbing at Annapolis Nightclub

As the Cinco de Mayo celebrations were winding down, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to a stabbing at the Vibe nightclub in Annapolis.

On May 6, 2024, a stabbing incident at Vibe nightclub in Annapolis resulted in two males, aged 17 and 21, sustaining injuries. Anne Arundel County Police were called to the scene at 2072 Somerville Road around 2:30 a.m., where they found the victims with stab wounds following a brawl involving several people.

Both individuals were transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries to their torsos.

As of now, police have not identified any suspects linked to the stabbing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Witnesses can contact the Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-1960 or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, the Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

