Daniel Russell promoted to Senior Manager at HeimLantz

The local public accounting and business advisory firm,HeimLantz, is pleased to announce that Daniel Russell, CPA.ABV.CFF, CVA, CFE, MSA has been promoted to senior manager.

Russell joined HeimLantz in 2013 as a staff accountant. Prior to his promotion, he served as a manager. In his new role, his responsibilities include being the leader of the Consulting Business Unit, and serving as a client relationship manager where he oversees and performs business valuations, provides litigation support, acts as an outsourced CFO, and provides various other tax and consulting services to businesses and their owners.

“I’d like to extend a hearty congratulations to Dan on taking this exciting new step in his career,” said Carter Heim, CPA, president of HeimLantz. “He’s proven himself as a dedicated and determined professional. I consider him a valuable asset to our team.”

After graduating from St. John’s College in Annapolis with a B.A. in Philosophy and Mathematics, Russell went on to attend the University of Baltimore, earning a M.S. in Accounting. He is currently affiliated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants (MACPA), the National Association of Certified Value Analysts (NACVA), and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). Raised in Annapolis, Maryland, Russell currently resides in Annapolis with his wife, Sarah, and their three children, Tyler, Sada, and Tobias.

HeimLantz is a full-service public accounting and business advisory firm serving the greater Annapolis and Alexandria regions. The firm specializes in providing many services, including audit and attest services, tax preparation and planning, accounting and advisory services, consulting, financial planning and wealth management, and estate and trust services. The HeimLantz team is comprised of over 20 highly seasoned CPAs and Business Advisors.

