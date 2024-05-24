May 24, 2024
Life In The Area

ASO Unveils 2024-2025 Season: Masterworks, Pops, and Community Events

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Launches 63rd Season

Season Overview

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has announced the start of its 63rd season, featuring a series of Masterworks and Pops performances along with community concerts. Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo is entering his twentieth season with the orchestra, curating a mix of classical and contemporary music.

Masterworks Series

The Season 63 Masterworks series will include ten performances over five weekends, featuring works by Beethoven, Mozart, Ravel, Bruckner, Shostakovich, and contemporary composers such as Tania León, Adolphus Hailstork, and Leonard Bernstein. Guest artists will include:

  • Pianist Brian Ganz
  • Violinist Netanel Draiblate
  • Hornist Alex Kovling
  • Violinist Noah Bendix-Balgley
  • String quartet Dalí Quartet

World Premiere

The season will feature the world premiere of a new composition by Dr. Roydon Tse, co-commissioned by the ASO and the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music. This highlights the ASO’s commitment to supporting new talent.

Community and Holiday Concerts

The ASO will host two free community concerts over Labor Day weekend at Quiet Waters Park and Downs Park. Holiday Pops Concerts will take place at Maryland Hall and Severna Park High School. School and Family Concerts are also part of the season’s lineup.

Ticket Information

Subscriptions for the 2024-2025 season are available now. These include:

  • Masterworks Series: Five weekends of concerts at Maryland Hall
  • FlexPass Subscription: Choice of 3 or 4 Masterworks performances
  • Series @ Strathmore: Three performances on Sunday afternoons at the Strathmore Music Center

Tickets for the Holiday Pops Concert and Family Concert will be available starting August 1, 2024. Discounts are offered for students, military service members, law enforcement, and first responders.

Season Theme: “Music Matters”

The ASO’s theme for the 2024-2025 season is “Music Matters,” focusing on diversity, inclusion, community, and connection through music. The season also commemorates Maryland’s Year of Civil Rights and the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Additional Details

  • Masterworks concerts will be performed at 7:30 PM at Maryland Hall and at 3 PM at Music Center at Strathmore.
  • Pre-concert lectures will be offered at Maryland Hall Masterworks concerts.
  • The ASO continues its commitment to community outreach through concerts at various venues, including museums, medical centers, schools, and churches.

For more information and to purchase subscriptions, visit annapolissymphony.org/subscribe or call the ASO Box Office at 410-263-0907.

