May 24, 2024
Annapolis, US 81 F
Homestead Gardens
Shemekia Copeland, Crack the Sky, Herman's Hermits–Yes, All at Rams Head On Stage! Lightning Network Adoption: A Global Perspective on Faster Bitcoin Payments Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Once Again Joins Blue Star Museums Initiative in Honor of Memorial Day  What Does Petersburg Choosing Cordish Mean for the Future?
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we are back at Annapolis Subaru with the first (I think) guest with two names—mee Ziggy Pablo!

Ziggy Pablo is a 7-year-old terrier mix that had been shuffled around quite a bit before landing at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County back in February. So, he is a bit skittish but insanely friendly!

Ziggy Pablo would be perfect for almost any home, but the volunteers at the shelter feel that small kids (and cats) might not be the best match!

In Subaru news, Jalopnik says the WRX is the best daily driver, and we learned that Subaru and Toyota have partnered to dominate the EV world. And like the SPCA, Annapolis Subaru has plenty of cars up for adoption, including a bunch of Outbacks and some incredible leasing and purchasing terms! The Walk for the Animals was a resounding success. And if you are looking for the party of the year– Bands in the Sand is June 8th, and once again, Annapolis Subaru is sponsoring, and tickets are dwindling, so go get them now! And in some VERY cool news, next week we should be recording INSIDE the new SPCA building as we take a hard hat tour! It’s getting close

Ziggy Pablo

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

Pints 4 Paws Craft Beer Fest is June 15th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for him? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Shemekia Copeland, Crack the Sky, Herman’s Hermits–Yes, All at Rams Head On Stage!

