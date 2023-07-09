July 8, 2023
Local News

Mayor Buckley Nominates Former Consultant as Planning and Zoning Director

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has nominated Christopher Jakubiak, AICP, to become the City of Annapolis’ Director of the Department of Planning and Zoning. Planning and Zoning has an annual budget of $5 million and is responsible for all development review, permitting, inspections, and licensing relating to all aspects of City Code, including construction, rental housing, zoning, Critical Area compliance, and construction trades. The Department is also responsible for long-range planning, historic preservation, economic development, and community development activities within the City.

“Chris has not only a tremendous background and knowledge, he is supportive of residential and business interests and is current on trends in urban planning,” Buckley said. “I look forward to his work to support the staff and move our City forward with a vision to help Annapolis meet its potential while focusing on customer service.” 

Jakubiak brings more than three decades of planning experience to the job, including planning positions in Calvert County (Maryland) and Wisconsin. Most recently, Jakubiak’s firm, Jakubiak & Associates, was retained to assist the City of Annapolis in drafting the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. During the administration of Ellen Moyer, Jakubiak was appointed to the City’s Board of Appeals. and during Mayor Cohen’s term, Jakubiak was hired to develop a plan to re-imagine City Dock–the plan failed when it could not get enough support from the community.

“I’ve known Chris to be very engaged in the community,” said City Manager Michael Mallinoff. “It was key that we find someone who could hit the ground running while providing leadership to a department that needs a strong, knowledgeable, and progressive leader. He has worked with a lot of Maryland communities over the years and stayed fresh in all planning trends. He will be a tremendous asset to the City of Annapolis.” 

Since 2000, Jakubiak has been in private practice, helping municipalities and counties with comprehensive planning, rezoning, administrative development review processes, design standards and more. Some client work has included park and urban design planning in Bethesda for the town of Chevy Chase; fiscal and economic studies for Hyattsville and La Plata; annexation agreements in Salisbury; and comprehensive plans in communities throughout Maryland, including Cambridge, Thurmont and Chesapeake Beach. Jakubiak previously lived in Annapolis and served on the Board of Appeals. He holds a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and a Certificate in Advanced Public Sector Negotiation from Harvard University. He is on the executive board of the Maryland Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). 

Jakubiak will earn $184,940. He will begin work after confirmation by the Annapolis City Council. Jakubiak’s nomination will be introduced by Mayor Buckley at the July 10, 2023 meeting (7 p.m., City Council Chamber, 160 Duke of Gloucester, Annapolis). 

Previous Article

Annapolis Police Searching for Two Suspects Who Assaulted Officers

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

