June 16, 2024
Annapolis, US 82 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Impact of an Attorney’s DUI on Your Case City of Annapolis Wins Grant for “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Anne Arundel County Council Approves Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Providence of Maryland Presents “In A Different Key” Screening and Panel Discussion at Maryland Hall AAMC Wins Top Performer Status for LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality
Local News

Anne Arundel County Council Approves Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

The Anne Arundel County Council has passed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget with a narrow 4-3 vote along party lines. Councilmembers Allison Pickard, Julie Hummer, Lisa Rodvien, and Pete Smith voted in favor of the budget, which emphasizes public safety, education, community well-being, and environmental sustainability.

Introduced by County Executive Steuart Pittman on May 1st under the theme “Staying Strong,” the budget aims to maintain the lowest tax rates in the region while making significant investments in key areas.

Public Safety Initiatives

The FY25 budget enhances public safety by raising the starting salary for police officers to the highest level in Maryland, introducing a substantial pay package to retain current officers, and funding the training of 70 new firefighter recruits. It also includes hiring bonuses for detention officers and finances a program to ensure a Sheriff’s Deputy is present in every courtroom.

Educational Investments

The budget fully funds Dr. Bedell’s budget request, providing a step increase and a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for educators. It meets all current Maryland Blueprint for Education requirements. It supports various educational initiatives, including funding for the Anne Arundel County Public Library system, Anne Arundel Community College, pre-K provider programs, a new middle school athletics program, and a virtual tutoring and homework after-school program.

Community Well-being

Community support remains a priority, with $1.5 million allocated to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and funding for the Department of Social Services’ SNAP program, benefiting over 36,000 children. The budget also supports the Mental Health Agency’s Crisis Response Team and adds a position in the Department of Health to oversee the Cure Violence program.

Environmental Protection

The budget supports the county’s new environmental subcabinet, which is aimed at sustainability efforts. Funding is included for staff at the Jug Bay Emory Waters Nature Preserve and the expansion of the River Days Festival series, which provides free public water access at five locations.

Fiscal Responsibility and Critical Services

Anne Arundel County has maintained its Triple-A bond rating from all three major rating agencies for the second consecutive year. The budget includes a nearly 3% cost-of-living adjustment for union and non-represented employees and covers rising information technology expenses for various public safety and administrative tools.

Adjustments and Additional Funding

The County Council made several adjustments to the budget, reallocating funds from the delayed New Village Academy opening to other educational priorities. At the Council’s request, additional capital budget programs and a new library system position were also funded.

Council Chair Allison Pickard emphasized the role of the budget in investing in the community’s future. At the same time, Council Vice-Chair Julie Hummer highlighted the budget’s comprehensive support for public safety, education, and community health. Councilmembers Lisa Rodvien and Pete Smith also expressed their support, noting the budget’s reflection of the county’s values and priorities.

For detailed information on the FY25 budget, visit aacounty.org/fy25budget.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Providence of Maryland Presents “In A Different Key” Screening and Panel Discussion at Maryland Hall

 Next Article

City of Annapolis Wins Grant for “Safe Streets and Roads for All”

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu