June 16, 2024
Local News

South County Park & Ride to Be Resurfaced

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project to resurface the Bay Front Road (MD 258) Park-and-Ride lot in Bristol starting Monday, June 17. All work should be complete this month, weather permitting.

Crews will temporarily close the lot for approximately two weeks to patch, mill, resurface and apply new line striping. Nearby park-and-ride lots in southern Anne Arundel County are available for use and are noted on the SHA Park and Ride interactive map.

Roadwork also includes resurfacing the MD 258 (Bay Front Road) entry ramps to southbound MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard). Portable variable message signs will be placed announcing the scheduled dates of the overnight signed local detour once scheduled.

SHA contractor Allan Myers – MD, Inc. of Fallston​ will use portable variable message signs, temporary traffic signs, and barrels to guide motorists through the work zone.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for work crews as well as customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. ​Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov

