Local News

AAMC Wins Top Performer Status for LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center have received high marks and the designation of “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 16th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). Out of the 1,065 healthcare facilities who participated in the survey, only 462 were distinguished as high performers. 

“As we celebrate Pride Month, this recognition reinforces our commitment to equitable treatment for all individuals and reaffirms Luminis Health’s on-going dedication to Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI),” said Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “Discrimination has no place at any of our hospitals, and we remain steadfast in delivering exceptional patient experiences that enhance the health of the people and communities we serve.” 

The HEI evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care;
  • LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support;
  • Employee Benefits and Policies; and,
  • Patient and Community Engagement. 

Luminis Health recognizes the importance of providing compassionate and inclusive care to everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. By offering implicit bias training for our staff, we ensure that everyone who walks through our doors feels welcomed and respected. The health system also understands the significance of asking patients their preferred pronouns, as it acknowledges and affirms their identity.

Luminis Health proudly cultivates a supportive atmosphere within the organization with a dedicated LGBTQIA+ Business Resource Group for employees. We actively engage with the LGBTQIA+ community by sponsoring and participating in annual Pride events. Internally, the health system fosters an environment of openness through regular meetings, encouraging candid discussions where concerns and ideas are freely shared. 

“Everyone who enters our facilities should feel valued, understood, and supported on their journey to wellness,” said Deneen Richmond, Luminis Health’s Chief Quality, Equity and Population Health Officer.. “This dedication is reflected in our values of Respect, Inclusion, Service and Excellence. At Luminis Health, we RISE by lifting others.”

Previous Article

South County Park & Ride to Be Resurfaced

 Next Article

Providence of Maryland Presents “In A Different Key” Screening and Panel Discussion at Maryland Hall

