USNA Class of 2024 Graduation Speakers (Audio)

The United States Naval Academy in Annapolis celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2024 today. The ceremony featured addresses from three distinguished speakers: USNA Superintendent VADM Yvette Davids, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Each provided insightful and inspiring remarks to the graduates, marking a memorable culmination of their academic and military training.

Superintendent Yvette Davids highlighted the class’s resilience and dedication, underscoring the challenges they overcame throughout their journey. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro emphasized the importance of leadership and service, reminding the graduates of their vital role in the nation’s defense. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin focused on the evolving nature of global security, urging the new officers to remain adaptable and steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding freedom.

Superintendent VADM Yvette Davids

Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro

Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin

