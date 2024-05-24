May 24, 2024
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
USNA Class of 2024 Graduation Speakers (Audio) ASO Unveils 2024-2025 Season: Masterworks, Pops, and Community Events The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Shemekia Copeland, Crack the Sky, Herman’s Hermits–Yes, All at Rams Head On Stage! Lightning Network Adoption: A Global Perspective on Faster Bitcoin Payments
Life In The Area

USNA Class of 2024 Graduation Speakers (Audio)

The United States Naval Academy in Annapolis celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2024 today. The ceremony featured addresses from three distinguished speakers: USNA Superintendent VADM Yvette Davids, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Each provided insightful and inspiring remarks to the graduates, marking a memorable culmination of their academic and military training.

Superintendent Yvette Davids highlighted the class’s resilience and dedication, underscoring the challenges they overcame throughout their journey. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro emphasized the importance of leadership and service, reminding the graduates of their vital role in the nation’s defense. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin focused on the evolving nature of global security, urging the new officers to remain adaptable and steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding freedom.

Superintendent VADM Yvette Davids

Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro

Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin

Daily News Brief Education Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

ASO Unveils 2024-2025 Season: Masterworks, Pops, and Community Events

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu