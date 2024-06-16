June 16, 2024
Providence of Maryland Presents “In A Different Key” Screening and Panel Discussion at Maryland Hall

Providence of Maryland is thrilled to announce a free screening of the film “In A Different Key” in collaboration with Maryland Hall on Monday, June 17th. This highly anticipated event aims to promote inclusivity and raise awareness about autism through the powerful storytelling of the film.

The event will take place at Maryland Hall, located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD. Doors will open at 5:00 PM, and the film screening will commence at 5:30 PM. Following the film, attendees will have the unique opportunity to listen to a moderated panel discussion featuring distinguished guests:

  • Carol Beatty, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities
  • Megan Keller, Self-Advocate and Providence Board Member
  • Elizabeth Pittman, Self-Advocate
  • Laura Howell, CEO of the Maryland Association of Community Services
  • Lauren Maddox, Partner at Due East Partners
  • Karen Adams-Gilchrist, President and CEO, Providence

“We are honored to host such an important event that amplifies our belief that community belongs to all of us. A community that is inclusive and accepting of everyone is essential to Providence’s mission to support people to live their best lives in their communities in ways that matter to each person,” said Karen Adams-Gilchrist, President and CEO of Providence. “I look forward to the discussion following the film where I will be joined by a great group of panelists with a variety of different experiences and perspectives.”

“In A Different Key” is a poignant documentary that explores the challenges and triumphs of individuals with autism. This screening marks the film’s first public showing in Maryland, providing a unique opportunity for the community to come together and engage in meaningful dialogue.

This event is free of charge, but registration is required. Interested attendees can secure their spots by visiting the event registration page.

