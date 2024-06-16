City of Annapolis Wins Grant for “Safe Streets and Roads for All”

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) recently awarded the City of Annapolis $623,054 under the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grant program. The funding will allow the City to demonstrate Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) traffic signal technology to prevent death and serious injury at major intersections in the City.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 3,377 automobile crashes with 76 resulting in a person being killed (12) or seriously injured in the City of Annapolis. Of those 76 crashes, 27 involved a pedestrian. This two-year project will proactively address safety by implementing USDOT safety countermeasures, including wide-angle video detectors that provide multimodal (bike, pedestrian, micromobility, vehicle) data to an AI model.

Unlike information collected from historical crash data, safety analytics from this installation will be able to monitor and collect data 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The predicted safety analysis shows a potential 40 percent reduction in vehicle-pedestrian crashes and a 20 percent reduction (each) in angle and rear-end type crashes.

“The critical infrastructure this grant covers will make our roadways safer for residents and visitors, and I am proud of our Department of Public Works (DPW) team that identified the problem and sought funding,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “These kinds of upgrades don’t come cheap. We are also grateful to our federal partners for acknowledging a critical need. I look forward to smoother traffic flow in the corridors outlined by our DPW team.”

“New technologies hold great promise to help prevent roadway accidents that cause serious injuries and loss of life. With this funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Annapolis can harness AI to unlock better traffic management solutions that will improve road safety for everyone living in or traveling through the city,” said Senator Van Hollen.

“Annapolis attracts millions to its vibrant downtown, waterfront and parks. Safe streets are critical not only to the city’s economy, but also the quality of life of its residents and visitors,” said Senator Cardin. “Retrofitting the city’s transportation infrastructure with new AI technology will ensure drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike are all safer and is just another example of how President Biden’s historic investment is modernizing transportation infrastructure in Maryland and across the country.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to have a significant impact across Maryland’s Third Congressional District,” said Congressman Sarbanes. “An AI-powered advanced Intelligent Transportation System will help prevent accidents, ensuring the safety of all road users, regardless of their chosen mode of transportation.”

In addition to the benefits to the driving public, the installation of ITS components will help ease traffic during special events. A joint City/NSA resiliency study identified the need to provide ITS for safety-critical evacuations and military operations, which the installation will also address.

The project areas identified in the grant application include three corridors: 1). King George Street between Randall Street and Taylor Avenue; 2). an area along West Street between Church Circle and Westgate Circle, along with the unit block of Northwest Street; and 3). Hilltop Lane from Spa Road to Tyler Avenue, Tyler Avenue to Bay Ridge Avenue, Bay Ridge Avenue to Chesapeake Avenue, Chesapeake Avenue between Bay Ridge and Sixth Street, and Sixth Street from Chesapeake Avenue to the other side of the Spa Creek (Eastport) Bridge.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

