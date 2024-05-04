AACPS Addresses Triple Shooting. Annapolis Police Have Yet to Release Statement.

UPDATE2: At 12:19pm on May 4, 2024, the Annapolis Police Department released a media alert as follows.

SHOOTING UPDATE

On Friday afternoon (5/3/24) at approximately 4:20 p.m., three juveniles were struck by gunfire in the Bywater neighborhood of Annapolis. As of Saturday morning, the juveniles are stable and recovering well.

Annapolis Police detectives are actively working to investigate and solve this crime.

This was a traumatic event for young people and families in our community. Annapolis Police detectives have been in contact with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, who have resources available. Counselors and other Student Services staff will be available for students at local schools on Monday and additional staff will be provided to schools as needed. Anyone who has a child with a need to talk with someone in order to help cope with this situation before schools reopen Monday should contact the Anne Arundel County Crisis Warmline at 410-768-5522. That service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is free of charge.

If you have information about this incident, call Metro Crimestoppers, 866-756-2587 to leave an anonymous tip. If you would like to speak to an Annapolis Police Detective, call 410-260-3439 or use the Annapolis Police non-emergency number to be connected to officers and detectives assigned to the case at 410-268-9000.

UPDATE1: The Annapolis Police Department has made a statement on their Facebook page.

On 5/3/24, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers responded to Bywater Road and Copeland St. for a report of shots fired. Initial investigation revealed 3 juveniles had been shot. They all were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information to release at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available and appropriate.

This is an active and fluid investigation. Additionally, if anyone has any information regarding this incident you are urged to contact the police.



Nearly 24 hours after three teens were shot in Annapolis, the Annapolis Police Department has yet to release any information regarding the incident. Emails to the Acting Public Information Officer have not been returned.

However, late last night, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools did acknowledge the shooting and emailed a letter to parents of the schools that may have been affected by the shooting.

This story will be updated when the Annapolis Police Department releases any information.

