BREAKING: Three Teens Shot in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating following a shooting in Annapolis that occurred around 4:20 PM on Friday, May 3, 2024. The incident occurred near the intersection of Copeland and Royal Streets in the city’s Bywater neighborhood.

Details from the scene are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that three minors were injured in the shooting. Two of the victims were airlifted to a regional trauma center, while the third was transported by ambulance.

The Annapolis Police Department has yet to release further information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the condition of the victims but is expected to provide more details as the investigation progresses.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available from the Annapolis Police.

