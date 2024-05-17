May 17, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Bruce Cockburn, Donavon Frankenreiter, and The Biondi Brothers at Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

The Biondi Brothers
Wednesday, May 29
7:30pm | $15
Fan Halen: The World’s Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen
Sunday, July 14
8pm | $30
Donavon Frankenreiter
Thursday, August 8
7:30pm | $40
*On Sale Friday, 5/10 at 10am
Daniela Soledade w/ The Nate Najar Quartet: The Girl From Ipanema
Sunday, August 18
8pm | $35
Veronica Swift
Wednesday, September 11
7:30pm | $45
*On Sale Friday, May 10 at 12pm
Bruce Cockburn
Monday, November 11
7:30pm | $65
*On Sale Friday, 5/10 at 10am
The Blues Vultures
Friday, November 22
8pm | $20
Laura Tsaggaris: Get In The Mood Tour
Saturday, December 7
8pm | $30
UPCOMING SHOWS:  
05/17 Louisiana Calling feat. The Sonny Landreth Band and The Iguanas
05/18 Sirens of Spring feat. Sweet Leda, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz
05/19 Leonid & Friends
05/20 John Hiatt w. Jeff LeBlanc
05/21 Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys
05/22 Scott Kirby w. Noah Robertson
05/23 The Washington Roast: An Unfiltered Bipartisan-Bashing Politically Incorrect Comedy For The People
05/24 Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour w/ Fancy Hagood
05/25 Lindsey Webster
05/26 Kim Waters
05/28 Mark & Maggie O’Connor
05/29 The Biondi Brothers
05/30 Anders Osborne
05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am
06/01 Comedian Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show
06/02 TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
06/03 Apex Commercial Band feat. Victor Provost
06/04 Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam
06/05 Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour w. Benny Trokan
06/06 Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey
06/07 Scythian
06/08 Comedian Henry Cho
06/09 The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show feat. Pete Evick, Chad Stewart & Dean Cramer
06/11 John Hiatt (2nd Show Added By Popular Demand)
06/12 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s
06/13 The Blackbyrds
06/14 David Benoit With Big Band
06/15 Charles Esten
06/16 The Arcadian Wild (All Ages Matinee)
06/16 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Union
06/17 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of The Police
06/18 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Rae: Plum Red Lipstick Tour w/ Dixson
06/21 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain
06/22 Paula Poundstone
06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band
06/25 Quinn Sullivan
06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou
06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman
06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour
06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars
06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

