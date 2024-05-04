Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s Season Finale Takes the Audience to the Wild Wild West!

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra will take the audience on a musical journey to the majesty of the American West at its Season Finale concert. The inspiring music will include the Cowboys Overtureby John Williams, Buckaroo Holiday and Hoedown by Aaron Copland, and the Grand Canyon Suite by Ferde Grofé. Soloist Laura Colgate will perform the Violin Concerto No. 2 by Florence Price.

The concert will close with surprise artists and a special announcement about the future of the Orchestra. All are invited to a rousing, complimentary celebration after the announcement.

“We have a great story to tell about the Orchestra’s plans moving forward after a successful 20 years,” said Music Director and Conductor Anna Binneweg. “And we can’t wait to share that with our audience!”

John O’Leary, President of Naptown Events will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets for The Wild Wild West are just $25 – and free for students of all ages. Tickets are available from the Maryland Hall website at this link: https://marylandhall.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2951010 or at the door.

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra is conducted by Dr. Anna Binneweg. As Music Director/Conductor of the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra and the Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic and a frequent guest conductor on the national and international scene, Dr. Binneweg repeatedly captures audiences with her enthusiasm and passion for music.

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra brings Central Maryland residents the excitement and passion that only live music can create. The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra provides high-quality, family-friendly, affordable classical and light classical concerts for the enrichment and enjoyment of Central Maryland residents of all ages and backgrounds, and provides an opportunity for professional, student and community musicians to learn and grow under professional and experienced leadership.

Learn more at https://www.lso-music.org.



Check out the podcast we did with Anna Binneweg, the musical director and conductor for the LSO.

