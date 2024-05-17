May 17, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. We are like a yoyo between Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. It is so confusing that Kelly has even forgotten where she said we would meet! But today, meet Chocolate up at Annapolis Subaru!

Chocolate is one of a number of huskies in the shelter (oddly enough, mostly named after food), but he is an 8-month-old male with boundless energy! He loves people and loves to wrestle and run. If you have kids in the home, Chocolate is a perfect match. Just a couple–perfect there, too. Or maybe you are single–yes, he also checks off that box.

As with any husky, Chocolate needs some space to burn off energy, so he is probably not the best choice for an apartment or condo dweller unless his new human is extra vigilant about getting out for some fun in the great outdoors!

In Subaru news, with the Legacy being retired after 2025, Road & Track recalled an endurance test when it first launched–18 days on a track in Arizona, full throttle, 62,000 miles, at an average speed of 138MPH and not one of them crapped out! The Walk for the Animals is this Sunday and we’re all pretty excited–Chocolate is hoping to make an appearance as well. And if you are looking for the party of the year– Bands in the Sand is June 8th and once again, Annapolis Subaru is sponsoring and tickets are dwindling, so go get them now!

Chocolate

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

Pints 4 Paws Crafy Beer Fest is June 15th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for him? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

