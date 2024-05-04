May 4, 2024
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Londontowne Symphony Orchestra

We are lucky. And that fact was not lost on Anna Binneweg, the Musical Director and Conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra (and the Anne Arundel Community College Orchestra)! We have such a robust arts scene and not one, but two symphonies!

Today we chat about the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra–the history, the seasons, the difference between it and the ASO, and also a huge announcement to be revealed at their upcoming performance The Wild Wild West! We tried, but she would not spill the beans!

The LSO is a great community orchestra that is uber affordable at $25 and allows students of all ages to attend for free! Of course, we like some fun chat as well, and if you ever wondered what a conductor might be doing career-wise if they never became a conductor, Anna’s answer will surprise you!

Have a listen!

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

