Odenton woman sexually assaulted after man breaks into home

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at approximately 5:41 a.m., theDepartment responded to the 2400 block of Apple Blossom Lane, Odenton, Maryland for a burglary/sexual assault. The adult female victim was awoken to a male suspect assaulting her. The female victim was able to scream at which time the suspect exited the residence through a window.

Responding patrol officers and K-9 canvassed the area for the suspect but were met with negative results. The Sex Offense Unit along with the Evidence Collection Unit responded and processed the scene. Several detectives did a door to door canvass and also interviewed several witnesses. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately twenty five to thirty five years old, 5’10 with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt and an orange head covering.

Sex Offense detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.



