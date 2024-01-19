Former County Planning and Zoning Director Indicted in Annapolis Hit and Run of Bicyclist

The former Anne Arundel County Director of Planning and Zoning was indicted last week in the fatal hit-and-run death of Zarko Paruza in January 2024.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, John Steven Kaii-Ziegler, 64, of Annapolis, was indicted by an Anne Arundel County Jury on the following charges: Negligent Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, Causing the Injury of an Individual as the Result of Operation a Vehicle.

On January 18, 2024, John Steven Kaii-Ziegler turned himself in at the Annapolis Police Department and was arrested and brought to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for his initial court appearance. He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said, “I’d like to thank the lead investigators on this case, Ofc. First Class Bruce Ko and Lt. Kevin Krauss. This is another example of the Annapolis Police Department’s commitment to working hard to ensure the family of the victim receives closure.”

The Chief also said, “We are committed as a department to hold reckless and dangerous drivers accountable for their actions. We are asking all motorists coming to Annapolis to drive to survive. We want other drivers and pedestrians and cyclists to be safe as they travel the streets of our fair city.”

Kaii-Ziegler was hired by County Executive Steuart Pittman in July of 2019 as the Director of Planning and Zoning. According to his Linked In profile, he left his position in Anne Arundel County shortly after the crash that killed Mr. Paruza. His profile currently indicated that he is the Director of Planning and Zoning for the City of Cambridge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

