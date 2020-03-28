“Herrmann
Annapolis Rotary raises $54K for Special Olympics at gala

Rotarians Sue Weber, Pam Urnowey, Rotary Club of Annapolis president, Rev. Dr. Carletta Allen, Carolyn Richards, and Kevin Hurley, with Special Olympics development services manager Claire Huston, second from right. (Photo: Dave Mattingley)

The Rotary Club of Annapolis’ Black Tie & Diamonds gala held March 7, 2020 raised $54,000 for Special Olympics Maryland. The glittering event at Graduate Annapolis Hotel was the 17th iteration of the gala and continued the Club’s long history of raising funds to benefit the community.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in 27 Olympic-type sports, providing opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities to develop fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy with friends, family, and the community.

Gala co-chairs Sue Weber, Pam Urnowey, and Kevin Hurley hosted over 200 guests with a gourmet dinner, music, and dancing. The silent and live auctions, managed by Carolyn Richards, included trips, one-of-a-kind collectibles, and diamond earrings donated by Zachary’s Jewelers.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis was founded in 1921 and consists of approximately 140 community and business leaders addressing the challenges affecting our community locally and globally. For more information visit www.annapolisrotary.org.

