Police Identify Bicyclist Killed in Annapolis Hit-and-Run Crash

The Annapolis Police have identified a bicyclist who was killed on Tuesday evening by a hit-and-run driver. Zarko Peruza, 74, of Annapolis, was riding his bicycle on Hilltop Lane when he was struck by a vehicle that continued without stopping.

Zarko did not drive and relied on his bicycle to get to his job at Safeway. His family has established a gofundme fundraiser to cover funeral expenses as Peruza did not have insurance to cover a burial.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about the striking vehicle please call the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-9000. (Original Story Below)

A 74-year-old man died tonight after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Annapolis.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 10:00 pm, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

The 74-year-old bicyclist died on the scene from his injuries. The striking vehicle failed to remain on the scene and has not yet been located.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

On December 30th, a pedestrian was stuck and severly injured in a hit and run crash on Chesapeake Avenue. Police have not located the driver or the vehicle in that crash.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about it or the other one, please call Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-9000.

This story will be updated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

