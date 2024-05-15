May 15, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Elfreth Wins!

Yesterday, State Senator Sarah Elfreth secured the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District.

Elfreth emerged victorious from a crowded field of 22 candidates in a highly competitive primary. She celebrated her win with approximately 150 supporters at an election-eve watch party at the Atreeum at Soaring Timbers in Annapolis.

During her victory speech, an emotional Elfreth expressed gratitude towards her parents and campaign manager, noting the historical significance of her nomination, as Maryland has not sent a woman to Congress in quite a while.

Elfreth’s campaign focused on key issues such as environmental protection and public education, resonating with her base of support among voters who appreciate her legislative efficacy.

She now prepares for the upcoming general election, where she will face the Republican nominee, Robert Steinberger.

